Cleveland Browns' Cornerback Denzel Ward Teams up With Union Home Mortgage to Support Community They Both Call Home

04/23/2021 | 02:09pm EDT
The All-Pro Cleveland native joins forces with UHM as brand ambassador

Known for a world-class culture in the mortgage industry and a strong sense of family, it’s no wonder Union Home Mortgage (UHM) and President & CEO Bill Cosgrove found a partner in a world-class athlete who grew up down the street from its Strongsville headquarters. Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward has become the new brand ambassador for the mortgage company and will launch its first collaboration – a social campaign featuring a conversation between Ward and top NFL Draft prospects – leading up to the NFL Draft.

Denzel Ward, All-Pro Cornerback and Founder of the Make Them Know Your Name Foundation (Photo: Business Wire)

“I am incredibly impressed by Denzel, both what he’s accomplished in his young career, and what he is building today as a community leader and philanthropist,” said Bill Cosgrove, President & CEO of Union Home Mortgage. “I am so proud to join forces with him in support of our fellow community in Cleveland and beyond and I can’t wait to see how we can grow and develop this partnership further.”

Although years apart, Ward and Cosgrove both grew up in Bedford and have strong ties to the community in and around Cleveland. Through Ward’s foundation Make Them Know Your Name (MTKYN) and the UHM Foundation, the partnership will have a heavy focus on giving back to the area both men call home. The UHM Foundation champions families in achieving economic self-sufficiency by providing tools and resources to improve financial health. Ward’s MTKYN is a heart health foundation honoring his late father, and its mission is to change the outcome of cardiac episodes through education, prevention, and treatment initiatives.

“Being from the Cleveland area and growing up here, it’s home. Giving back and being an active part of the community is something my parents instilled in us at a young age,” Ward said. “Bill and his team at Union Home Mortgage do a great job of supporting Clevelanders and treating people right, and I’m excited to be a part of that.”

Ward & Cosgrove discussed what the partnership means to them in an announcement on social media viewable here: https://fb.watch/52M8vPNM7f/


