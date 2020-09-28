Log in
Cleveland-Cliffs to buy U.S. assets of ArcelorMittal for about $1.4 billion

09/28/2020 | 01:57am EDT
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, the largest U.S. producer of iron ore pellets, said on Monday it had agreed to buy U.S. assets of the world's largest steelmaker ArcelorMittal SA for about $1.4 billion.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCELORMITTAL -0.67% 10.31 Delayed Quote.-34.09%
CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC. 2.98% 5.88 Delayed Quote.-30.00%
