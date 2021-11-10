Click Therapeutics to Participate in the BTIG Digital Health Forum

Click Therapeutics, Inc. (“Click”), a leader in Digital Therapeutics™ as prescription medical treatments, today announced that David Benshoof Klein, Co-Founder and CEO, and Randall Stanicky, Chief Financial Officer, will take part in the virtual BTIG Digital Health Forum on Monday, November 15, 2021. As part of the event, Mr. Klein will participate in a digital therapeutics panel discussion: “Setting the Pace: Commercializing Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTs) and Expanding the Pipeline” at 2 p.m. ET.

About Click Therapeutics

Click Therapeutics, Inc. develops and commercializes software as prescription medical treatments for patients with unmet medical needs. Through cognitive and neurobehavioral mechanisms, Click’s Digital Therapeutics™ enable change within individuals, and are designed to be used independently or in conjunction with biomedical treatments. The Clickometrics® adaptive data science platform continuously personalizes user experience to optimize engagement and outcomes. Following a groundbreaking clinical trial, Click’s industry-leading smoking cessation program is available nationwide through a wide variety of payers, providers, and employers. Click’s lead prescription program has recently entered a pivotal, fully remote, randomized, controlled trial on the Verily platform for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder in up to 540 adults. For more information on Click, visit ClickTherapeutics.com.

