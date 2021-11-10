Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Click Therapeutics to Participate in the BTIG Digital Health Forum

11/10/2021 | 07:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Click Therapeutics, Inc. (“Click”), a leader in Digital Therapeutics™ as prescription medical treatments, today announced that David Benshoof Klein, Co-Founder and CEO, and Randall Stanicky, Chief Financial Officer, will take part in the virtual BTIG Digital Health Forum on Monday, November 15, 2021. As part of the event, Mr. Klein will participate in a digital therapeutics panel discussion: “Setting the Pace: Commercializing Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTs) and Expanding the Pipeline” at 2 p.m. ET.

About Click Therapeutics

Click Therapeutics, Inc. develops and commercializes software as prescription medical treatments for patients with unmet medical needs. Through cognitive and neurobehavioral mechanisms, Click’s Digital Therapeutics™ enable change within individuals, and are designed to be used independently or in conjunction with biomedical treatments. The Clickometrics® adaptive data science platform continuously personalizes user experience to optimize engagement and outcomes. Following a groundbreaking clinical trial, Click’s industry-leading smoking cessation program is available nationwide through a wide variety of payers, providers, and employers. Click’s lead prescription program has recently entered a pivotal, fully remote, randomized, controlled trial on the Verily platform for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder in up to 540 adults. For more information on Click, visit ClickTherapeutics.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:15aYUMANITY THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:15aWEREWOLF THERAPEUTICS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
07:15aOMEGA THERAPEUTICS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
07:15aVera Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
AQ
07:14aExclusive-ICC proposes first global rules on sustainable trade finance
RE
07:14aSERES THERAPEUTICS : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:14aPRECISION BIOSCIENCES : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:14aWENDY'S CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:14aAPI : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:13aSupermarket group Ahold nudges 2021 outlook higher
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GE, an industrial conglomerate pioneer, to break up
2How GE's Larry Culp split the empire Jack Welch built
3Interim report January-September 2021: Continued strong organic growth,..
4Tencent's Third-Quarter Profit Edged Up 3% Amid Continued Gaming Busine..
5Evergrande teeters on edge of default as $148 million payment falls due

HOT NEWS