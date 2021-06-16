Log in
News: Latest News
Latest News
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Clifford Chance LLP : advises Prosus on the EUR 212 million acquisition of a majority stake in GoodHabitz

06/16/2021 | 11:10am EDT
Clifford Chance advises Prosus on the EUR 212 million acquisition of a majority stake in GoodHabitz

Clifford Chance has advised Prosus, a global consumer internet group and one of the largest technology investors in the world, on the acquisition of a majority stake in online corporate training leader GoodHabitz. Prosus acquired its majority stake in GoodHabitz for approximately EUR 212 million. For more information, please click here.

This transaction builds on Clifford Chance's expertise acting for tech investors on market-leading transactions. The Clifford Chance cross-border team was led by Gregory Crookes and included, Pieter Leefers, Willemijn de Wit, Sophie Wijdeveld, Arie Torres, Sabine van den Heuvel, Sophie Riemer, Rick Tania, Floris van de Bult, Michiel Sunderman, Jaap Tempelman and Liesbeth Buiter in Amsterdam, with key support from Clifford Chance's Brussels, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Madrid and Paris offices.

Disclaimer

Clifford Chance LLP published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 15:09:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"

