Clifford Chance LLP : advises Prosus on the EUR 212 million acquisition of a majority stake in GoodHabitz

Clifford Chance advises Prosus on the EUR 212 million acquisition of a majority stake in GoodHabitz

Clifford Chance has advised Prosus, a global consumer internet group and one of the largest technology investors in the world, on the acquisition of a majority stake in online corporate training leader GoodHabitz. Prosus acquired its majority stake in GoodHabitz for approximately EUR 212 million. For more information, please click here .

