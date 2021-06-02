Clifford Chance LLP : advises Tristan on the EUR 1.0 billion acquisition of Summit real estate portfolio in Germany

Clifford Chance advises Tristan on the EUR 1.0 billion acquisition of Summit real estate portfolio in Germany
International law firm Clifford Chance has advised EPISO 5 opportunistic fund, a fund advised by pan-European investor Tristan Capital Partners, on the EUR 1.0 billion acquisition of 100 percent of the non-listed real estate portfolio controlled by Israeli company Summit Real Estate Holdings Ltd. As part of the proprietary/bilateral transaction, EPISO 5 also acquires 77 percent of the listed GxP German Properties AG platform of which Summit is the majority shareholder. The total transaction comprises 69 assets, located across key markets in Germany. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions including merger control clearance.
The large, diversified real estate portfolio is comprised of a total of around 631,000 square metres, of which around 60 percent is office space, 30 percent is warehouse/industrial space and the remainder is made up of necessity-led retail parks and mixed-use assets. The assets are strategically located in and around Germany's 'Top 7' cities and strong B locations. The portfolio will be co-managed by an experienced team of local operating partners, including DWRE, Rockspire and Sonar.
Following the acquisition of the Summit assets, EPISO 5 is considering making a voluntary public offer to acquire all the remaining shares outstanding in GxP German Properties AG at a cash consideration of EUR 5 per share to provide the existing shareholders with liquidity before a potential de-listing. A final decision on whether to launch a voluntary public offer, the offer price and the potential de-listing has not been made yet.
Tristan Capital Partners is an independent London-based investment management boutique specialising in real estate investment strategies across the UK and Continental Europe. Clifford Chance has advised Tristan on several recent major transactions in the German real estate market, for example on the acquisition of the Selection Real Estate portfolio with seven office properties in in Munich, Berlin, Hamburg, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt and Cologne in September 2020.
Clifford Chance Real Estate partner Philipp Stoecker comments: 'The real estate market is picking up speed again. We see increasing interest by foreign investors in real estate transactions in Germany and are very proud to have advised Tristan on this huge and complex transaction.'
The Clifford Chance team advising Tristan on the acquisition and the financing of this transaction comprised a Real Estate core team with partner Philipp Stoecker, who also led the overall transaction, partner Christian Keilich, associates Dominik Rauchenberger, Ahmad Zaheri and Tatjana Bougargour, transaction lawyers Franziska Ernst and Birgit Seyfert as well as legal support assistant Sabrina Becker (all Real Estate, Frankfurt), a Corporate core team with partners Stefan Bruder and Markus Stephanblome (both Frankfurt), counsel Dominik Heß (Düsseldorf), senior associate Margret Bootz-Hagen and senior transaction lawyer Carina Soesanto (both Frankfurt, all Corporate) as well as a Finance core team with partner Christof Häfner (Frankfurt), senior associate Christian Cranmore (Munich), associate Birte Hüller (Düsseldorf) and senior transaction lawyer Sonja Lukner (Frankfurt, all Finance). Partner Ines Keitel and counsel Christopher Fischer (both Employment Law, Frankfurt), partner Dimitri Slobodenjuk and senior associate Anne Filzmoser (both Antitrust, Düsseldorf) as well as further lawyers from Clifford Chance's offices in Germany and Luxembourg also advised on the transaction.
Clifford Chance berät Tristan bei 1 Milliarde Euro-Erwerb des Immobilienportfolios von Summit in Deutschland
Die internationale Anwaltssozietät Clifford Chance hat den opportunistischen, vom paneuropäischen Investment-Manager Tristan Capital Partners verwalteten Fonds EPISO 5 beim 1 Milliarde Euro-Erwerb von 100 Prozent des nicht börsennotierten Immobilienportfolios der israelischen Gesellschaft Summit Real Estate Holdings Ltd. beraten. Im Rahmen der proprietären/bilateralen Transaktion erwirbt EPISO 5 auch 77 Prozent der börsennotierten Plattform GxP German Properties AG, deren Hauptaktionär Summit ist. Die gesamte Transaktion umfasst 69 Objekte, die sich in wichtigen Standorten in Deutschland befinden, und steht unter dem Vorbehalt der üblichen Abschlussbedingungen, einschließlich der fusionskontrollrechtlichen Freigabe.
Das große, diversifizierte Immobilienportfolio umfasst insgesamt rund 631.000 Quadratmeter, wovon rund 60 Prozent auf Büroflächen, 30 Prozent auf Lager-/Gewerbeflächen und der Rest auf nahversorgungsgeprägte Einzelhandelsimmobilien und gemischt genutzte Objekte entfallen. Die Immobilien befinden sich in strategischer Lage in und um die Top-7-Städte Deutschlands und an starken B-Standorten. Das Portfolio wird von einem erfahrenen Team aus lokalen Betriebspartnern mitverwaltet, darunter DWRE, Rockspire und Sonar.
Nach dem Erwerb des Summit-Portfolios erwägt EPISO 5 außerdem, ein freiwilliges öffentliches Angebot zum Erwerb aller verbleibenden Aktien der GxP German Properties AG zu einem Preis von 5 Euro pro Aktie abzugeben, um den bestehenden Aktionären vor einem möglichen De-Listing Liquidität zu verschaffen. Eine endgültige Entscheidung über die Abgabe eines freiwilligen öffentlichen Angebots, den Angebotspreis und ein mögliches De-Listing wurde noch nicht getroffen.
Tristan Capital Partners ist eine unabhängige Real Estate-Investment-Management-Boutique mit Sitz in London, die sich auf Immobilien-Investments in Großbritannien und Kontinentaleuropa spezialisiert hat. Clifford Chance hat Tristan bereits mehrfach bei wichtigen Transaktionen im deutschen Immobilienmarkt begleitet, etwa beim Erwerb des sogenannten Selection-Portfolios mit sieben Büroimmobilien in München, Berlin, Hamburg, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt und Köln im September 2020.
Clifford Chance Real Estate-Partner Dr. Philipp Stoecker: 'Der Immobilienmarkt nimmt wieder an Fahrt auf. Wir sehen ein zunehmendes Interesse ausländischer Investoren an Immobilientransaktionen in Deutschland und sind stolz darauf, Tristan bei dieser großen und komplexen Transaktion beraten zu haben.'
Das Clifford Chance-Team, das Tristan beim Erwerb und der Finanzierung dieser Transaktion beriet, umfasste ein Real Estate-Kernteam um Partner Dr. Philipp Stoecker, der auch die Gesamt-Leitung verantwortete, Partner Dr. Christian Keilich, Associates Dominik Rauchenberger, Ahmad Zaheri und Tatjana Bougargour, Transaction Lawyers Franziska Ernst und Birgit Seyfert sowie Legal Support Assistant Sabrina Becker (alle Real Estate, Frankfurt), ein Corporate-Kernteam um Partner Stefan Bruder, Partner Dr. Markus Stephanblome (beide Frankfurt), Counsel Dr. Dominik Heß (Düsseldorf), Senior Associate Dr. Margret Bootz-Hagen und Senior Transaction Lawyer Carina Soesanto (beide Frankfurt, alle Corporate) sowie ein Finance-Kernteam um Partner Dr. Christof Häfner (Frankfurt), Senior Associate Christian Cranmore (München), Associate Birte Hüller (Düsseldorf) sowie Senior Transaction Lawyer Sonja Lukner (Frankfurt, alle Finance). Außerdem berieten Partnerin Dr. Ines Keitel und Counsel Dr. Christopher Fischer (beide Employment Law, Frankfurt), Partner Dr. Dimitri Slobodenjuk und Senior Associate Anne Filzmoser (beide Antitrust, Düsseldorf) sowie weitere Anwältinnen und Anwälte aus den Clifford Chance-Büros in Deutschland und Luxemburg.
Disclaimer
Clifford Chance LLP published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 13:42:03 UTC.