Climate Change Partnership with UTT

When it comes to climate change mitigation strategies, one size does not fit all. Countries must determine what unique opportunities exist to bring emissions down in their local contexts. This is the premise of a new research partnership involving NGC, its subsidiaries and the University of Trinidad and Tobago.
Read More…
[Link]
Disclaimer
NGC - National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 19:45:02 UTC.