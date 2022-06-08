Log in
Climate Finance Group Forms Asia-Pacific Network to Fund Net Zero

06/08/2022 | 12:10am EDT
By Fabiana Negrin Ochoa


An international coalition of financial institutions looking to limit global warming has formed an Asia-Pacific chapter in a bid to galvanize emissions-reduction in a region that is key to the multitrillion-dollar fight against climate change.

"Unlocking investment in low-carbon and renewable energy is critical in the APAC region if the world is to limit global temperature rise," the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero said Wednesday.

Staving off the worst impacts of climate change will require an estimated $13.6 trillion of investment in APAC this decade alone, the alliance said, citing the United Nations-backed Race to Zero campaign.

The group, which has more than 450 members world-wide representing over $130 trillion in assets, is launching the APAC Network to help financial institutions in Asia chart a path to net-zero emissions, manage climate-related risks, develop green finance and foster dialogue with financial institutions and policy makers.

The move comes as Asia, the world's top greenhouse-gas emitter by some calculations, comes under increasing pressure to lower emissions. Though governments in China, Japan, South Korea and many other countries have rolled out net-zero targets, there are concerns that the pace won't be enough to meet the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels. According to the Climate Action Tracker, an initiative that gauges progress toward the Paris commitments, most Asian countries' efforts are "critically" or "highly insufficient."

The APAC Network is supported by regional heavyweights such as Singapore state investment firm Temasek and will be led by GFANZ Director Yuki Yasui, who reports to a leadership team including Mark Carney and Michael Bloomberg, as well as an advisory board chaired by Ravi Menon, head of Singapore's central bank.

The board comprises both public and private-sector figures, including SGX Group Chief Executive Boon Chye Loh, KB Financial Group Inc. Chief Executive Jong-kyoo Yoon, and officials from the Asian Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

GFANZ said the network, based in Singapore, will look to form country chapters across the region. The coalition also plans to launch additional regional networks in Africa and Latin America in the coming months.


Write to Fabiana Negrin Ochoa at fabiana.negrinochoa@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-08-22 0009ET

