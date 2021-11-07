Climate Resilient Agriculture and Productivity Enhancement Project - P162956

The project consists of four components, namely: (a) First component, Institutional support for sustainable agriculture development and climate resilience is designed to strengthen institutional capacities for agricultural research and development (AR&D) and climate change adaptation at national level. The component includes three sub-components: (i) Strengthening the agricultural research and development system; (ii) Strengthening of national support...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

