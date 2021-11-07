Log in
Climate Resilient Agriculture and Productivity Enhancement Project - P162956

11/07/2021 | 01:28am EST
The project consists of four components, namely: (a) First component, Institutional support for sustainable agriculture development and climate resilience is designed to strengthen institutional capacities for agricultural research and development (AR&D) and climate change adaptation at national level. The component includes three sub-components: (i) Strengthening the agricultural research and development system; (ii) Strengthening of national support...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 06 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2021 05:27:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
