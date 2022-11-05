Advanced search
Climate activists block private jet take-offs at Schiphol Airport

11/05/2022 | 09:07am EDT
Protest against environmental pollution from aviation at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, in Schiphol

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -More than 100 environmental activists wearing white suits stormed into an area where private jets are kept at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on Saturday and stopped several aircraft from departing by sitting in front of their wheels.

The protest was part of a day of demonstrations in and around the airport organised by environmental groups Greenpeace and Extinction Rebellion to protest over greenhouse gas emissions and other pollution caused by the airport and aviation industry.

No delays to commercial flights were reported as of the early afternoon.

"We want fewer flights, more trains and a ban on unnecessary short-haul flights and private jets," said Greenpeace Netherlands campaign leader Dewi Zloch.

The environmental group says Schiphol is the largest source of carbon dioxide emissions in the Netherlands, emitting 12 billion kilograms annually.

Hundreds of other demonstrators in and around the airport's main hall carried signs saying "Restrict Aviation" and "More Trains".

Responding to the protest, Schiphol said it aims to become an emissions-free airport by 2030 and supports targets for the aviation industry to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

Military police tasked with airport security said in a statement they had "made a number of detentions of persons who were on airport property without being allowed".

The Dutch government announced plans in June for a cap on annual passengers at the airport at 440,000, around 11% below 2019 levels, citing air pollution and climate concerns.

Transportation Minister Mark Harbers told parliament last month his office could not control growing private jet traffic, and the government is considering whether to include the issue in its climate policy.

(Reporting by Toby SterlingEditing by Toby Chopra and Helen Popper)


© Reuters 2022
