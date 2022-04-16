Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Climate change protesters block central Paris square to protest election choices

04/16/2022 | 05:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Extinction Rebellion activists hold protest in Paris, urging presidential candidates to act on climate change

PARIS (Reuters) - Climate change activists forced the closure of a main square in central Paris on Saturday to protest against the environmental programmes put forward by France's remaining presidential candidates.

The Extinction Rebellion (XR) had said on its website that it planned to block a major Parisian location to disrupt the electoral cycle and its "business as usual" attitude.

While the cost of living is the top election theme, energy policies are closely linked to that, and incumbent Emmanuel Macron and his far-right challenger Marine Le Pen have put forward very different policies on the renewables sector in particular.

"We are blocking this Paris square to rebel against alternatives that we don't have. This election leaves us with no choice between a far-right candidate with repugnant ideas ... and a candidate who during five years cast the ecology issue aside and lied," Lou, 26, a history teacher, who joined the Extinction Rebellion movement two years ago told Reuters.

Hundreds of people gathered in Paris' 9th district brandishing banners targeting the candidates, chanting slogans such as "their inaction leads to our rebellion", or lay on the floor in protest.

Just eight days ahead of a runoff that will determine who will lead the European Union's second-largest economy for the next five years, polls show the centrist president is slightly ahead of his far-right rival, but the contest promises to be tight.

(Reporting by Marco Trujillo; editing by John Irish)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:53aClimate change protesters block central Paris square to protest election choices
RE
05:48aClimate change protesters block central Paris square to protest election choices
RE
05:40aOpponents of French far-right plan protests as election campaign enters final week
RE
05:38aOpponents of French far-right plan protests as election campaign enters final week
RE
05:34aMoscow bars entry to Russia for UK's Johnson, Truss, Wallace
RE
05:32aMoscow bars entry to Russia for UK's Johnson, Truss, Wallace
RE
05:16aUkraine working with Turkey, understands parallel ties to Russia -Ukrainian diplomat
RE
05:01aUkraine working with Turkey, understands parallel ties to Russia -Ukrainian diplomat
RE
04:11aChinese astronauts land on Earth after space mission
RE
03:43aUkraine's GDP may fall between 30%-50% in 2022 - Finance Minister
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Activision cooperating with federal insider trading probes - filing
3Ukraine says fighting rages in Mariupol, blasts rattle Kyiv
4Houlihan Lokey : Announces 2022 Promotions to Managing Director
5Russia's Gazprom says it continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine

HOT NEWS