Climate extremes pose as big a threat to power system as Ukraine war - WMO

GENEVA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Energy infrastructure will
become more vulnerable to extreme weather such as heatwaves and
hurricanes, the World Meteorological Organization warned on
Tuesday, with a senior official saying that climate change poses
as big a threat to global energy security as the war in Ukraine.
This year was illustrative of what the WMO says are the
challenges ahead, with hot weather and drought hampering power
production in parts of Europe and China. Russia's invasion of
Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation", has
led to deep cuts to European energy supplies, with possible
power rationing and blackouts ahead.
"I think that if we don't do anything, if we don't make our
energy system more resilient to climate change, there will be as
big a disruption in the energy system as the war," Roberta
Boscolo, WMO climate and energy lead told Reuters as the UN
agency launched a major report on energy.
To meet the challenges, she said "huge" investment was
needed to prepare for and adapt to that scenario, such as
retrofitting dams to match new rainfall patterns and shoring up
plants against storm surge. A WMO document showed that more than
a third of all nuclear plants are found at sea level and said
some will be threatened as they rise.
Overall, the WMO said in its report that countries are
behind in their renewable power pledges, saying they have so far
committed to building less than half of the capacity needed by
2030 to reach the Paris accord goals.
However, the WMO secretary-general said that he expects the
Ukraine war to accelerate the transition to renewables, despite
greater short-term reliance on fossil fuels such as coal.
"...It's speeding up this green transition," Petteri Taalas
said at an earlier press conference. "From a climate
perspective, the war in Ukraine may be seen as a blessing."
Taalas said countries should also consider making "certain
compromises" to meet global emissions targets such as embracing
nuclear power despite misgivings about waste.
