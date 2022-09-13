Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Climate impacts heading to 'uncharted territories of destruction' - UN chief

09/13/2022 | 09:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in Larkana

LONDON (Reuters) - Climate change impacts are "heading into uncharted territories of destruction", U.N. secretary-general António Guterres warned on Tuesday on the release of a multi-agency scientific report reviewing the latest research on the problem.

The report, led by the World Meteorological Organization, warns that the world is "going in the wrong direction" on climate change.

With greenhouse gas concentrations continuing to increase in the atmosphere and world leaders failing to adopt strategies to hold warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial temperatures, the Earth is inching closer toward dangerous climate tipping points, the United in Science report says.

Already, extreme weather events are more frequent and more intense.

"Heatwaves in Europe. Colossal floods in Pakistan...There is nothing natural about the new scale of these disasters," Guterres said in a video message.

(Reporting by Gloria Dickie; Editing by Katy Daigle and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Gloria Dickie


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:17aChilean peso moves -1.62%, at 914.00/914.50 against dollar…
RE
10:16aPutin and Xi to discuss Ukraine and Taiwan, Kremlin says
RE
10:16aAmundi fund managers favour moving back into bonds
RE
10:15aUkraine says northeastern offensive has retaken 3,800 sq. km in a week
RE
10:15aPPI Seen Down 0.1% in August -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
10:10aBritish aviation authority restricts airspace during queen's funeral
RE
10:10aLights out early for Eiffel Tower as Paris saves energy
RE
10:06aBiden says it will take more time to lower inflation
RE
10:06aUBS CFO sees potential for higher dividend next year
RE
10:04aInvestors with $39 trillion urge government to plan fossil fuel phase out
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Monthly U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly rise in August; core inflatio..
2BAYER AG : Bernstein reiterates its Buy rating
3Nokia appoints Amy Hanlon-Rodemich as Chief People Officer and member o..
4Adyen N : first to launch Real Time Account Updater with Visa in Europe
5SFC Energy AG publishes Half-Year Report 2022 – Continuation of d..

HOT NEWS