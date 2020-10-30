Climate pledges from Asia send 'extremely important' signal, says U.N. climate chief

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Pledges by China, Japan and South
Korea to slash carbon emissions to net zero are "extremely
important" signs of leadership in reviving global efforts to
tackle climate change, the United Nations climate chief said on
Friday.
Patricia Espinosa, executive secretary of the U.N. Framework
Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), welcomed this week's
announcements by Japan and South Korea that they would target
net zero carbon emissions by 2050, and China's pledge in
September to hit the goal by
2060.
"These signals of very strong commitments by countries that
are very important, and that have a real impact on the level of
emissions globally, are extremely important," Espinosa told
Reuters in a video interview.
"And it's also very important to recognize that they are
coming at a time when we need this kind of leadership," Espinosa
said.
(Reporting by Matthew Green; Editing by Hugh Lawson)