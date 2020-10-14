Log in
Climate protection: Federal Council approves agreement between Switzerland and Peru

10/14/2020 | 05:01am EDT
General Secretariat of the Federal Department of Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications; General Secretariat DETEC

Bern, 14.10.2020 - At its meeting on 14 October 2020, the Federal Council approved an agreement between Switzerland and Peru that establishes a framework for some of Switzerland's CO2 emissions to be offset through projects in Peru. It is the first agreement of its kind in the world under the Paris Agreement. Switzerland is playing a pioneering role internationally and setting a standard for international climate projects that meet stringent environmental protection requirements, while also respecting international standards for the protection of human rights.

By ratifying the Paris Agreement, Switzerland has committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50% compared to 1990 by 2030. It will meet this target primarily through domestic measures but the Paris Agreement also allows states to offset their own emissions through climate projects in other countries. They can count the emission reductions achieved in those countries as credits towards their national reduction target.

The agreement between Switzerland and Peru, which the Federal Council approved at its meeting on 14 October 2020, marks the first time two states have agreed on practical implementation of these market mechanisms under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

Preventing double counting of CO2 reductions

The agreement signed with Peru is the first of its kind in the world. It commits both parties to use a method that prevents double counting of emission reductions. It also defines a clear framework for the international transfer of emission reductions and their recognition by Peru and Switzerland. The agreement is also pioneering in that it sets out criteria to ensure that climate projects do not harm the environment and that they support sustainable development and respect human rights during project implementation. Under the agreement, there must be no hint of infringement of human rights or national legislation. This would immediately result in transfers of emission reductions being suspended for the project in question. The criteria will be monitored continuously for the duration of the climate projects.

The President of the Swiss Confederation, Simonetta Sommaruga, and Peru's Environment Minister, Kirla Echegaray Alfaro, will sign the agreement during a video conference on 20 October 2020.

Address for enquiries

Franz Perrez, Ambassador, Head of International Affairs Division, Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN), +41 58 462 93 23

Publisher

General Secretariat of the Federal Department of Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications; General Secretariat DETEC
https://www.uvek.admin.ch/uvek/en/home.html

The Federal Council
https://www.admin.ch/gov/en/start.html

Disclaimer

Swiss Federal Council published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 08:59:06 UTC

