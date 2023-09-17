STORY: Several activists carried out the protest in the German capital on Sunday morning using paint sprayed from fire extinguishers.

Local police could be seen carrying some of the protesters away and later announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that local officers on patrol saw the cherry picker vehicle intended to hoist the protesters onto the structure and stopped the protest.

Berlin police said in the post that 14 protesters were detained on site and police have started an investigation into possible charges for damage to property.

Protesters recorded themselves as police detained them, calling on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to do more to move away from fossil fuels.

Onlookers were heard cheering when the protesters were detained.