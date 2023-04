STORY: Mexican multi-sport athlete Perla Lopez, known as Perla Tijerina, is aiming to spend 32 days at 5,636 meters on the Pico de Orziba in Veracruz state.

She started her journey on March 20.

The 31-year-old, who likes to push her body "to the limit", says among the challenges she faces are loneliness, the weather, and not getting hypothermia.

To ensure her survival, Lopez has the support of a medical team, as well as a group of fellow mountaineers who make sure to provide her with the necessary elements during her stay.