Clinical Data on GenSight Biologics' LUMEVOQ® and GS030 Gene Therapies to be Presented at 2021 ASRS, ESGCT and Several Investor and Industry Meetings in October

GenSight Biologics (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, today announced that oral presentations on LUMEVOQ® and GS030 will be featured at the 2021 ASRS and ESGCT meetings in October. Senior management will also attend and present at several investor and industry conferences in the same month.

Chardan 5th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

October 4-5, 2021 – Virtual

Bernard Gilly, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer, will present on Monday October 4, 2021, at 8.00 am ET and the management team will host investor meetings during the conference.

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available at https://bit.ly/3zZOGsM for 90 days.

HealthTech Innovation Days (HTID)

October 4-5, 2021 – Virtual

GenSight Biologics’ management team will host investor meetings during the conference.

2021 Advanced Therapies Congress LIVE

October 5-6, 2021 – ExCel, London (United Kingdom)

Magali Taiel, MD, Chief Medical Officer, will present LUMEVOQ® on Wednesday October 6, 2021, at 1.30 pm GMT.

2021 OIS @ ASRS

October 7, 2021 – San Antonio, Texas (United States) & Virtual

Magali Taiel, MD, Chief Medical Officer, will present on Thursday October 7, 2021, at 9.09 am CDT.

39th Annual Scientific Meeting of the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS)

October 8-12, 2021 – San Antonio, Texas (United States)

“Optogenetics in the Clinic: Safety and Efficacy Updates on the Phase I/II Clinical Trial PIONEER” will be presented by Joseph Martel, MD, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, United States and Investigator in the PIONEER trial.

Oral Presentation

Session: In the Pipeline

Sunday, October 10, 2021, 2:40 - 2:46 pm CDT

2021 ARM Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

October 12-14, 2021 – Carlsbad, California (United States) & Virtual

Magali Taiel, MD, Chief Medical Officer, pre-recorded a Company presentation that will be available during the conference.

28th Annual Congress of the European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ESGCT)

October 19-22, 2021 – Virtual

“The phase III REFLECT trial: Efficacy and safety of bilateral gene therapy for Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON)” will be presented by Patrick Yu Wai Man, MD, University of Cambridge, United Kingdom and Investigator in the REFLECT trial.

Oral Presentation

Session 1a: CNS & Sensory I

Abstract Number: OR3

Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 6:30 - 6:45 pm CET

“Partial recovery of visual function in a blind patient after optogenetic therapy for non-syndromic Retinitis Pigmentosa” will be presented by José-Alain Sahel, MD, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, United States and Co-founder of GenSight Biologics.

Oral Presentation

Session 3: Towards innovative gene therapy trials

Abstract Number: INV36

Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 7:15 - 7:45 pm CET

BIO-Europe 2021

October 25-28, 2021 – Virtual

GenSight Biologics’ management team will host partnering meetings during the conference.

GenSight Biologics’ management team will also present at the following conferences:

Mitochondrial Diseases Conference 2021 by Mitocon // October 15-16, virtual

Advancing Gene Therapy 2021 // October 18-20, Boston, USA & virtual

About GenSight Biologics

GenSight Biologics S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders. GenSight Biologics’ pipeline leverages two core technology platforms, the Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence (MTS) and optogenetics, to help preserve or restore vision in patients suffering from blinding retinal diseases. GenSight Biologics’ lead product candidate, LUMEVOQ® (GS010; lenadogene nolparvovec), has been submitted for marketing approval in Europe for the treatment of Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), a rare mitochondrial disease affecting primarily teens and young adults that leads to irreversible blindness. Using its gene therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics’ product candidates are designed to be administered in a single treatment to each eye by intravitreal injection to offer patients a sustainable functional visual recovery.

