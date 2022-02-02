Clix Celebrates Black History Month, Highlighting Leading Black Voices In Entertainment From Beyoncé to Jennifer Hudson, Will Smith and Jay-Z

Clix, Inc., the free multi-platform streamer, celebrates Black History Month, unveiling a list of leading Black voices in entertainment including Beyoncé to Jennifer Hudson, Will Smith, Jay-Z and more.

Here's the Clix Top Leading Black Voices:

Anthony Mackie: The Falcon & the Winter Soldier. Get set for the first Black Captain America! But first...The Falcon & the Winter Soldier are a mismatched super-duo in a global adventure to thwart The New World Order. Preview on Clix & Streaming on Disney+ Shonda Rhimes: Shondaland Productions powerhouse writer and producer, produces Bridgerton, the original series of romance, passion, gossip and double-dealing during the Regency era in Old England. Catch up and get ready for Season 2. Sneak peek on Clix and streaming on Netflix. Idris Elba: (the new James Bond???) leads an all-Black cast in The Harder They Fall, a horse and saddle film produced by Jay-Z. The tale: An outlaw discovers his enemy is to be released from prison so he reunites his gang to get revenge. Sneak Peek on Clix and streaming on Netflix. Spike Lee: iconic director of Da 5 Bloods, crafts a story of four African American veterans battling the forces of man and nature as they return to Vietnam looking for the remains of their fallen squad leader and the gold fortune he helped them hide. Sneak Peek on Clix and streaming on Netflix. Beyoncé directed, wrote and executive produced Black is King, this award-winning American musical film, a visual companion to the album, The Lion King: The Gift. Stream Sneak Peek on Clix and streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Will Smith stars in King Richard as the committed and hard-driving dad to his daughters Venus and Serena, training them on hard-scrabble Compton courts to hit their way to global tennis championships. Stream Sneak Peek on Clix and streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Jennifer Hudson rocks Aretha Franklin in the film R.E.S.P.E.C.T. Amazing vocalist Jennifer Hudson stars in the extraordinary true story of music icon Aretha Franklin’s rise from a child in her father’s church choir to international stardom – and global RESPECT. Preview on Clix and stream on AppleTV+. Denzel Washington stars with Frances McDormand in The Tragedy of Macbeth, Joel Coen’s bold and fierce adaptation – a tale of murder, madness, ambition and wrathful cunning. Preview on Clix and stream on AppleTV+. Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman star in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Tensions flare as trailblazing black blues singer Ma Rainey and her band gather in a Chicago recording studio in 1927. Preview on Clix and streaming on Netflix. Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga star in the film Passing. It’s New York City in the 1920’s. A black woman finds her world upended when her life becomes intertwined with a former childhood friend who’s passing as white. Preview on Clix and streaming on Netflix. Barry Jenkins, Academy Award winning Director for Moonlight directed the TV mini-series, The Underground Railroad based on the Pulitzer Prize winning novel by Colson Whitehead. Thuso Mbedu and Sheila Atim are among the cast members. After escaping a Georgia plantation, a black slave boards a train embarking on a harrowing journey as she seeks true freedom while being hunted by a notorious slave catcher. Preview on Clix and stream on AppleTV+.

Clix Leadership Team

Edward M. Sullivan is Clix founder and CEO. He is a recipient of multiple Emmy Awards and Telly’s for his entertainment industry marketing and branding as head of Pittard-Sullivan, which launched and re-launched over 200 channels worldwide, including CBS, ABC, Fox, HBO, Discovery Communications, and DirecTV. Sullivan was a catalyst in driving viewers to specific programs and networks for distributors, studios, content creators, and advertisers. His company also worked closely with Stacy Jolna on developing the brand and network-like interface for personal video recorder company TiVo and Microsoft’s WebTV.

Stacy Jolna, founder and Chief Marketing Officer, is the recipient of multiple News & Documentary Emmy Awards, the Cannes Lion and the Peabody Award. He has stood at the crossroads of media and technology for three decades. As a founding executive team member of TiVo, another successful industry disrupter, Jolna helped propel the company from concept to successful IPO and billion dollar market capitalization. He served as Chief Marketing Officer building the iconic TiVo brand and running point on investments by nearly every major media company. He served as SVP and General Manager of News Corp/TV Guide’s Digital TV Group. A successful broadcast journalism executive prior to going digital, at Time Warner/CNN he was Senior V.P. and Senior Executive Producer for Special Reports and launched award-winning “CNN Presents.”

Patricia Sullivan, founder and Chief Creative Officer, is an award-winning entertainment industry entrepreneur who built several production and post-production companies from concept to multi-million dollar exits. A veteran Hollywood producer, her innovative productions helped launch networks and TV shows globally. Patricia has created movie trailers driving opening weekend box office revenues beyond the $100 million mark for studios such as Disney. Patricia’s work has been honored with top awards including ATAS (Emmy), NY Film Festival, Monitor, Belding, BDA, Houston Film Festival, Gracie and Telly.

Bill Bradham, founder and Business Development Officer, leads Investor Relations for Clix. He is a veteran business advisor and strategist, successfully counseling over 250 small, medium and large companies. Counseling Protron Electronics, the Company drove revenues of $800 million in worldwide sales in its first fiscal year. Proficient in knowledge of how to grow a company's business via effective market research, marketing, branding and sales programs, Bill builds teams, negotiates and raises funds. Bradham has negotiated over $13 billion in business contracts, raised over $600 million for various business ventures, and over $130 million for various national charitable causes.

About Clix, Inc.

Clix is a multi-platform streaming company at the intersection of entertainment, technology and e-commerce. It is free and available on every screen, including over 80 Plex channels. It reaches 120 million digital television homes, and streams to more than 100 million online viewers monthly. It has distribution on every screen for mobile, web and home consumption: along with the company’s web, iOS and Android distribution. Clix offers over 80 long-form linear channels on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, IMDb TV, Box One, LG Smart TV, and all Plex TV channels. It features original entertainment, lifestyle, humor and sports programming from award-winning producers as well as emerging talent. Clix features social media influencers, celebrity athletes, chefs, comedians, eSports commentators, adventurers, and more. Its range of content spans Hot Trends, Extreme Sports, Fashion & Lifestyle, Travel & Adventure, Funny, Food & Wellness, Fitness, Kids Stuff, and more. Clix is also a promotional champion of top series and movies on major streaming platforms, making it simpler for viewers to find what they want to watch and subscribe to leading streaming services. Clix is an immersive, direct-to-consumer brand experience where viewers can watch, shop and earn Clix cash rewards redeemable for brand products or for charities they support.

