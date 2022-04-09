Clock ticks down towards a Russian default

LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) - Russia faces its first sovereign
external default in over a century after it made arrangements to
make an international bond repayment in roubles earlier this
week, even though the payment was due in U.S. dollars.
S&P on Saturday lowered the country's foreign currency
ratings to "selective default" on increased risks that Moscow
will not be able and willing to honour its commitments to
foreign debtholders.
Russia has not defaulted on its external debt since the
aftermath of its 1917 revolution, but its bonds have now emerged
as a flashpoint in its economic tussle with Western countries. A
default was unimaginable until recently, with Russia rated as
investment grade in the run up to its Feb. 24 invasion of
Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".
Here are answers to key questions:
CAN RUSSIA PAY?
Russia was due to make a payment of $649 million to holders
of two of its sovereign bonds on Monday. But the U.S. Treasury
blocked the transfer, preventing Russia from using any of its
frozen foreign currency reserves for servicing its debt.
Coming up with an alternative, Russia placed the rouble
equivalent of those payments for bondholders from so-called
unfriendly nations in special accounts at its National
Settlement Depository.
Moscow has a 30-day grace period from the payment date,
which was Apr. 4.
Analysts say Russia has the means and ability to pay. The
country receives billions in U.S. dollars in revenue from energy
exports, and while around half its foreign exchange reserves are
frozen, it has hundreds of millions that are not.
Elina Ribakova, deputy chief economist at the Institute of
International Finance, said this was likely a
"willingness-to-pay situation."
The U.S. Treasury did not ban correspondence banking with
Russia, subject to checks, and has granted a license to allow
for payments relating to Moscow servicing sovereign debt until
May 25.
All this means it looks like Russia could still make the
payment, if it wanted to, according to analysts.
WHAT TYPE OF DEFAULT?
At its most basic level, a default is a breach of contract,
though the term can cover a variety of scenarios.
Payment default is a failure to pay principal, interest or
other amounts due after the grace period has passed, according
to a paper by restructuring experts
at the International Monetary Fund.
df at the International Monetary Fund.
However, there are also technical defaults due to events
such as administrative errors, generally viewed by market
participants as minor and swiftly remedied.
Legal experts say payment in the wrong currency, in this
case roubles, constitutes a non-payment.
Russia has dismissed the notion of a default.
"In theory, a default situation could be created but this
would be a purely artificial situation," Kremlin spokesperson
Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday. "There are no grounds for a
real default."
WHO WOULD CALL A DEFAULT?
A default is a state of affairs, not a credit rating though
markets often look to credit-rating agencies to declare a
default has occurred.
S&P, assigning Russia a "selective default" rating, said it
did not expect investors would be able to convert the rouble
payments into dollars equivalent or that the government will
convert those payments within a 30-day grace period.
With major ratings agencies having withdrawn ratings on
Russia it is not entirely clear what manner of announcements
might be made.
A default will have wider ramifications.
It could, for example, trigger credit default swaps (CDS) -
an insurance policy bought by investors for such a case. A
determinations committee will take a view on whether a
"non-payment" event has occurred. However, such a decision is
generally taken after the grace period has passed.
There are around $6 billion worth of CDS contracts
outstanding on Russia.
WHAT ELSE COULD HAPPEN?
Russia could unilaterally declare a moratorium - a
temporary or permanent payment stop.
Made as an announcement or legislation separate from the
missed payment, a moratorium can come before or after the
payment default, according to the IMF.
A government might announce a moratorium as an interim
measure to halt payments before launching a debt restructuring,
as Mexico did in 1982.
The declaration of a moratorium is also one of the potential
triggers for CDS contracts.
WHAT HAPPENS AFTER A DEFAULT?
Debt obligations at risk of, or already in, default are
often snapped up by funds specialising in distressed situations,
either hoping to make money when a restructuring is eventually
worked out or to litigate in courts with the aim of getting
compensation or seizing a debtor's assets instead.
However, litigation and asset seizures are lengthy and
costly processes. Many previous attempts have been unsuccessful,
such as when creditors tried to seize Argentina's famous navy
vessel https://www.ecb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/scpwps/ecb.wp2135.en.pdf,
the ARA Libertad, in 2012 over a debt default a decade earlier
or Argentine dinosaur fossils exhibited in Europe.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Pravin Char)