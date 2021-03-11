Clorox to make 2 mln canisters a day by summer to meet wipes demand - exec

March 11 (Reuters) - Clorox Co will be able to meet
the feverish demand for its disinfectant wipes by summer, when
it expects to produce 2 million canisters per day, the company's
chief growth officer told Reuters on Thursday.
It previously said it would meet consumer demand by the end
of 2021.
"I use that 2 million mark to meet the longer term or at
least in this fiscal year demand levels that we are seeing,"
said Tony Matta, who joined the company in October.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, consumers have
frantically stocked up on various cleaning supplies, leading to
a shortage of Clorox disinfectant wipes among other items,
despite the company's efforts to ramp up manufacturing.
The company said it will start a second dedicated
manufacturing line for wipes at its Atlanta production facility
this quarter, after it had to push back the time frame for
easing nationwide shortages several times over the past year.
Last May, Clorox said it would meet demand for wipes by
mid-summer, but then told Reuters it would take at least until
2021.
Months later, on a post-earnings call in February, CFO
Kevin Jacobsen revised the timeline again to the end of 2021.
While the company continues to crank out wipes at its
factories 24/7, transportation hurdles that have plagued the
consumer packaged industry have hurt Clorox.
"We have incurred significant increases in costs for
shipping, but those were costs we were willing to bear to
improve the supply situation," Matta said.
"By summer, there should be much more normalcy around the
kind of supply that consumers would have expected pre-pandemic
when they go into stores."
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shinjini Ganguli)