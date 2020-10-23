Closure Systems International Partners with Coca-Cola on Award-Winning PCR Closure Design

Closure Systems International (CSI) is proud to partner with Coca-Cola to introduce a revolutionary beverage closure made of 30% post-consumer recycled content (PCR).

Coca-Cola’s Dasani bottled water brand using CSI’s PCR beverage closure was announced the winner of the 2020 Caps & Closures Innovation Award at the Plastics News' Plastics Caps & Closures annual conference on September 25.

CSI’s focus on sustainable closure design and robust sustainability expertise ensure customers stay on top of market trends and consumer demands. Our robust portfolio of HDPE closures that include PCR content was developed with circularity and recyclability in mind. All of CSI’s closures that include PCR are 100% recyclable, and are made from recycled HDPE milk jugs, helping to divert waste from landfills.

CSI’s FDA-grade PCR closures are commercially available for applications in still and sparkling water, carbonated soft drinks, non-carbonated beverages, and liquid dairy markets, as well as in various food and personal care applications.

Closure Systems International Inc (CSI) is a global leader in designing and manufacturing innovative closures for a wide range of applications in consumer and industrial markets. In addition to high quality closures and capping equipment, CSI provides unparalleled customer and technical services for high-speed application systems. Major categories served include carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, juices, isotonics, teas, adult beverages, dairy, foods, pharmaceutical and automotive fluids.

CSI's cutting-edge closure solutions help customers maximize profits by increasing the marketability of their brands and optimizing their total cost of operations. From reducing the impact of manufacturing operations to an industry-leading suite of sustainable closure profiles, CSI’s sustainability expertise and sustainable product offerings ensure customers stay on top of market trends and consumer demands.

CSI is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN, and produces 50+ billion closures annually across its 9 manufacturing sites. For more information, visit CSI’s website at www.csiclosures.com.

