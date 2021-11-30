CloudBlue Increases Operational Efficiency for Vendors and Service Providers with CloudBlue Connect™ Platform

Powerful New Product Information Management Platform enables CloudBlue partners to centralize the storage of product information, streamlining multi-channel technology sales.

CloudBlue, a leading cloud ecosystem technology company, today announced the launch of new and powerful Product Information Management (PIM) capabilities for its technology vendor and service provider partners. PIM centralizes storage for product information and streamlines multi-channel technology sales for customers.

The latest CloudBlue Connect™ platform allows technology distributors and service providers to create and configure PIM capabilities for vendors to input products and services, offering a single point of storage for product information data from disparate platforms and systems within a vendor’s infrastructure. The platform also enables partners to quickly gain access to more cloud services, thereby significantly increasing their annual recurring revenue (ARR) potential.

“The launch of our new PIM capabilities is the latest example of CloudBlue’s commitment to meeting the needs of our partners as we help them grow their businesses,” said Tarik Faouzi, Senior Vice President of CloudBlue. “This latest evolution of the CloudBlue Connect™ platform empowers our partners to scale their B2B ecosystems more efficiently and effectively, helping keep them on the cutting edge of innovation.”

The launch of PIM capabilities is part of CloudBlue’s ongoing commitment to provide its partners with the latest hypergrowth products and services to enable them to launch and manage multi-tier and multi-channel marketplaces. Additional updates to CloudBlue Connect include:

New Private Catalog capabilities that enable technology distributors to share specific products with their resellers and enable syndication of the private catalog.

capabilities that enable technology distributors to share specific products with their resellers and enable syndication of the private catalog. New Email Template editor that allows companies to preview and customize their email notifications to their partners and customers.

editor that allows companies to preview and customize their email notifications to their partners and customers. Additional API and Token permissions that facilitate better security controls for our partners when working with integrations to the platform.

that facilitate better security controls for our partners when working with integrations to the platform. A redesigned Broad Navigation Menu that allows users to quickly access specific modules and submodules, as well as a recent and favorites menu to help facilitate efficiency.

that allows users to quickly access specific modules and submodules, as well as a recent and favorites menu to help facilitate efficiency. And much more – see the full release notes here.

CloudBlue will be holding a webinar on December 10, 2021, hosted by Anthony Huang that will highlight the new PIM along with other CloudBlue Connect updates. Register for the webinar here.

CloudBlue helps businesses succeed in the as-a-service economy and accelerate time to revenue by managing subscription and billing, vendor and product information, and partner onboarding across multiple channels. Through its leading ecosystem orchestration platform, CloudBlue enables companies to create their own ecosystems, as well as connect vendor and go-to-market ecosystems, automating the distribution of traditional and digital products and services across partners in the digital supply chain. CloudBlue serves more than 180 companies around the globe and powers the world’s largest cloud B2B marketplaces, which represent 30 million B2B cloud subscriptions. Learn more about CloudBlue at www.cloudblue.com.

