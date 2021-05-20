CloudMD to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 27, 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a healthcare technology company revolutionizing the delivery of care, announces that it will release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, May 27, 2021 after market close. Related earnings release materials can be found in the Investors section on the Company’s website.



Management will be hosting an earnings conference call and webinar on the same day (Thursday, May 27, 2021) at 2:00 pm Pacific Time / 5:00 pm Eastern Time to review and discuss the quarterly operational highlights and financial results, followed by a question and answer session.

CloudMD invites all interested parties to join the conference call or webinar:

Date: Thursday, May 27, 2021

Time: 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET

Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (833) 562-0117 International Dial-In Number: (661) 567-1009

Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ozdza9aq

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD is digitizing the delivery of healthcare by providing a patient-centric approach, with an emphasis on continuity of care. By leveraging healthcare technology, the Company is building one, connected platform that addresses all points of a patient’s healthcare journey and provides better access to care and improved outcomes. Through CloudMD’s proprietary technology, the Company delivers quality healthcare through a holistic offering including hybrid primary care clinics, specialist care, telemedicine, mental health support, educational resources and artificial intelligence (AI).

CloudMD currently services a combined ecosystem of over 7,000 psychiatrists, approximately 4,500 therapists and counsellors, approximately 4,000 psychologists, over 22,000 family physicians, over 34,000 medical specialists, over 1,500 allied health professionals, over 500 clinics, and over 5 million individuals across North America. CloudMD’s Enterprise Health Solutions Division includes one of the top 4 Employee Assistance Programs in Canada and offers a comprehensive, digitally connected platform for corporations, insurers and advisors to better manage the health and wellness of their employees and customers. For more information visit: https://investors.cloudmd.ca.

