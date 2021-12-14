CloudMoyo Selected as Top 100 Company to Work for by Seattle Business Magazine for the Third Consecutive Year

CloudMoyo, the industry leader in delivering solutions at the intersection of Cloud and AI, announced that it has been selected as a Top 100 Company to Work for by the Seattle Business Magazine.

CloudMoyo has consistently ranked among the top ten companies in Washington state for years 2020, 2021, and now 2022. We are proud of helping our customers and delivering high value solutions and services amidst the daunting challenges presented by the COVID-19 ravaged work environment. CloudMoyo recognized four rings of responsibility for every employee – taking care of self, family, community, and business and implemented policies and benefits that facilitated and empowered employees to fulfil their obligations while serving customers and helping grow the business for the company. CloudMoyo also introduced the “WellNest program” which plays a crucial part in sustaining a workplace culture affirmed by employees— an initiative launched to encourage, support, and provide resources to maintain employee wellbeing at physical, emotional, psychological, and spiritual levels.

“This award reflects the growth and success we have achieved as an organization despite the unexpected and unforeseen challenges the world faced. Our continued success can be credited to our commitment to nurturing a culture that is deeply rooted in our core values of FORTE: Fairness, Openness, Respect, Teamwork, and Execution,” said CloudMoyo CEO and Co-founder, Manish Kedia. “Along with this, we also proactively provide employees with additional flexibility to take care of their business by first taking of themselves. A mindset and a guiding principle we formalized under the 4 rings of responsibility during the start of the pandemic back in February 2020: Take care of self, take care of family, take care of community, and take care of business. A fact that’s proven by the 200+ open positions that CloudMoyo is offering globally, making its mark in the competitive and ever-growing industry. As we’re entering the ‘end-emic’, our FORTE values are surely a determining factor in our ability to maintain accelerated growth.”

The annual 100 Best Companies to Work For, in its 32nd year was created by Seattle Business Magazine and its partner, the Best Companies Group, identifies, recognizes and honors the best employers in the Washington state who are benefiting the area’s economy, workforce and business. The CloudMoyo family (“MoyoFam”) has grown significantly in the last year and the company continues to hire aggressively to support the accelerating business growth during the pandemic. We take this achievement as a validation of our core FORTE values and an opportunity to celebrate and appreciate all the efforts and initiatives that the “MoyoFam” has accomplished this past year.

About the company

CloudMoyo has been making digital transformation with cloud and AI possible with over - projects and 10+ years of expertise building solutions on the Azure cloud. Driven by a vision to offer the solutions critical to enable seamless business transformation across all enterprise functions, we partner with you to achieve insight, innovation, and impact through application engineering, integration services, data engineering, and decision analytics. We bring domain expertise working within verticals like AEC, manufacturing, financial services, retail, and transportation.

We’re on a mission to help enterprises juggle the challenges of cloud data architecture and embrace the value of using data to drive business outcomes. As a Microsoft Gold Partner, we take a holistic approach to empowering businesses to move to the cloud by assessing their existing business infrastructure and deploying solutions for moving the different functions to a cloud-based system. Our unique FastTracktoValue™ methodology is proven to accelerate vision-to-value from your modernization investment.

Headquartered in Bellevue, WA, with an innovation center in Pune, India, and a presence in Kansas City, MO, CloudMoyo has a proven track record of developing enterprise solutions for Fortune 1000 companies such as Microsoft and Kansas City Southern.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214006115/en/