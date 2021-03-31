CloudMoyo : Solution for Safety and Compliance Wins Railway Technology Excellence Award

The CloudMoyo Safety and Compliance solution as well as Operational Testing System rated as market-leading solution in the “Excellence in Safety” category.

CloudMoyo is proud to announce that the next-generation CloudMoyo Safety and Compliance solution has been recognized for its role in driving innovative change within the rail technology industry, winning the Railway Technology Excellence Award in the Excellence in Safety category.

The CloudMoyo solution for safety, compliance, and operations testing is driving cutting-edge approaches to ensure safety through stringent operational testing within the transportation; manufacturing; utilities; and the architecture, engineering, and construction sectors in North America. The solution unlocks a 360-degree view into the health of safety-related processes, testing results, and safety metrics, and promotes the organization’s safety culture while ensuring compliance with FRA and FTA drug and alcohol testing procedures through advanced predictive analytics, cloud technologies, algorithm-driven optimization techniques, and mobile accessibility. Within the rail transportation sector, CloudMoyo Safety and Compliance solution has been successfully deployed to drive automated, more efficient operational testing at Class 1 and shortline railroads.

The CloudMoyo Safety and Compliance solution can also be used for pre-employment drug testing as well as post-accident drug and alcohol screening to ensure a drug-free workplace in compliance with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) drug testing program. For organizations that are required to comply with DOT’s provision 49 CFR Part 40—including trucking companies, public transportation, pipeline, and airline workers—CloudMoyo Safety and Compliance is the preferred solution to support FMCSA drug and alcohol compliance, PUC and TLC drug and alcohol testing, as well as FAA drug and alcohol compliance requirements.

“Our vision to enable seamless digital transformation with cloud and AI lays the foundation of the CloudMoyo Unified Crew and Safety solutions,” said CloudMoyo Co-Founder & CEO Manish Kedia. “This rail industry recognition of the impact and innovation of the CloudMoyo solution for safety, compliance, and operational testing as the winner of the Railway Technology Excellence Award for Safety is another validation of that vision—as well as the digital-first mindset of our customers towards adopting leading safety and operational testing solutions.”

About CloudMoyo

CloudMoyo empowers transportation, architecture, engineering, construction (AEC), utilities, and manufacturing companies to gain greater insight, unlock efficiencies, and improve agility in crew management, safety and operational testing management, and contract management. CloudMoyo’s cloud-based, AI-driven products and solutions—combined with our industry domain experience—makes us an ideal partner for the digital transformation journey of our customers.

Headquartered in Bellevue, WA, with a presence in Kansas City, MO and an innovation center in Pune, India, CloudMoyo is poised to help intelligent enterprises build innovative solutions and leverage the power of data-driven insights.

