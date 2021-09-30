Cloudian Ransomware Protection Named Data Security Solution of the Year in CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards

S3 Object Lock Solution Receives Fourth Industry Honor

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudian® today announced that its S3 Object Lock ransomware protection solution has won the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award for Data Security Solution of the Year. The awards recognize information security technologies and companies that push ingenuity and exemplify the best in cybersecurity technology solutions across the globe, with winners chosen by an independent panel of industry experts.



Cloudian’s object storage-based Object Lock solution protects against ransomware by enabling organizations to create immutable (unchangeable) data backups that are then invulnerable to encryption or deletion by cybercriminals. This immutability ensures availability of an uninfected copy for quick and easy recovery in the event of a ransomware attack, eliminating the need to pay ransom. Even an IT administrator with management access privileges cannot delete or modify protected data, either by accident or on purpose.

Object Lock works as part of a standard backup workflow, integrating seamlessly with backup software from leading data protection providers such as Veeam and Commvault. As a result, it requires no manual intervention or ongoing management.

“Ransomware is today’s greatest cybersecurity threat, and, unfortunately, perimeter security solutions and other traditional defenses have proven ineffective in keeping ransomware out,” said Jon Toor, chief marketing officer at Cloudian. “This makes it essential that organizations focus greater attention on being able to recover quickly from an attack without having to pay ransom, and the best way to ensure such recovery is by having an Object Lock-enabled immutable backup copy.”

The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award is the fourth industry honor for Cloudian’s Object Lock solution, following its most recent win for Best Business Continuity/Disaster Recovery Solution in the 2021 SC Awards earlier this year.

To learn more about Cloudian’s Object Lock solution, visit http://bit.ly/RansomwareSolutions. To read about the real-life impact of ransomware on organizations, download the company’s 2021 Ransomware Victims Report at https://bit.ly/Cloudian2021RansomwareReport.

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage. With a native S3 API, it brings the scalability and flexibility of public cloud storage into the data center while providing ransomware protection and reducing TCO by up to 70% compared to traditional SAN/NAS and public cloud. The geo-distributed architecture enables users to manage and protect object and file data across sites—on-premises and in the cloud—from a single platform. Available as software or appliances, Cloudian supports conventional and containerized applications. More at cloudian.com .

