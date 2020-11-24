Log in
Cloudian's S3 Object Lock Solution Shortlisted for IABM BaM Awards 2020

11/24/2020 | 08:15am EST
SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudian® today announced that its S3 Object Lock solution is a finalist in the “Store” category for the IABM BaM Awards® 2020. Recognized as the gold standard for rewarding broadcast and media innovation, the awards honor outstanding technological offerings that deliver real business and creative benefits.

Cloudian’s object storage-based Object Lock solution protects against the rapidly growing ransomware threat by enabling media and entertainment organizations to create immutable backups of content that are then invulnerable to hacker encryption or deletion. This immutability ensures availability of an uninfected copy of the content for reliable recovery in the event of a ransomware attack, eliminating the need to pay ransom.

Unlike offline tape storage, which requires manual management and can entail significant recovery time, Object Lock can be fully automated using on-premises disk-based storage for a trouble-free, lights-out operation. In addition, Cloudian’s Object Lock solution is part of its HyperStore platform, one of only two object storage systems with Common Criteria certification, signifying that the storage is tamper-proof so immutability cannot be compromised.

“With global ransomware attacks up 40% over a year ago, and the media and entertainment industry being a key target, there is a clear need for robust data protection,” said Jon Toor, chief marketing officer at Cloudian. “Proactive approaches tend to focus on employee training and awareness, but entirely preventing human error is unrealistic, particularly with the large, distributed teams involved in modern media production. We’re honored to be recognized by IABM for providing a solution that fully safeguards content against ransomware.”

BaM Awards winners will be determined by a panel of 40 independent judges and announced on Dec. 2.

To learn more about Cloudian’s Object Lock solution and how Cloudian addresses M&E storage needs more broadly, visit http://bit.ly/RansomwareSolutions and bit.ly/CloudianMandE.

About Cloudian
Cloudian is the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage. With a native S3 API, it brings the scalability and flexibility of public cloud storage into the data center while providing ransomware protection and reducing TCO by 60% or more compared to traditional SAN/NAS and public cloud. The geo-distributed architecture enables users to manage and protect object and file data across sites—on-premises and in the cloud—from a single platform. Available as software or appliances, Cloudian supports conventional and containerized applications. More at cloudian.com.

U.S. Media Contact
Jordan Tewell
10Fold Communications
cloudian@10fold.com
415-666-6066

EMEA Media Contact
Philip Iacob
Red Lorry Yellow Lorry
cloudian@rlyl.com
+44 (0) 20 7403 8878


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
