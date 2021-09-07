Cloudinary : Named 2021 SaaS Awards Winner

Global Software Awards Program Recognizes Company’s Digital Assessment Management Solution as Best SaaS Product for E-Commerce

Cloudinary, the media experience platform for many of the world’s top brands, today announced that its Digital Asset Management (DAM) solution has been recognized with a 2021 SaaS Award in the Best SaaS Product for E-Commerce/E-Shops category.

As visual content remains the heart of any website today, particularly for retail and E-Commerce, the pressure to deliver the right visuals quickly, flawlessly and efficiently has never been higher. Cloudinary’s DAM streamlines modern workflows across technical and business users, allowing all visual media stakeholders to collaborate more effectively, while leveraging the most sophisticated automation and AI technology to launch dynamic visual experiences in a fraction of the time once required. Dozens of E-Commerce companies are relying on Cloudinary’s DAM today, including Babolat, Crocs, Garmin, James Hardie, and Payless.

“At Cloudinary we aim to empower all brands to deliver the most visually engaging digital experiences possible at a fraction of the time needed with homegrown or legacy DAM solutions, and receiving this latest recognition is a testament to that work,” said Russ Barr, Managing Director of DAM at Cloudinary. “Our reimagined DAM was built to manage today’s volume and multi-channel touchpoints, equipping brands with the tools they need to succeed in today’s visual economy.”

“So far, 2021 has been a year of transformative growth for successful organizations, with disruptive change across most areas of business,” said James Williams, Head of Operations at the SaaS Awards. “We've seen a huge growth in awards categories such as Communication, Collaboration and Conferencing--an industry that has seen particularly striking growth as people change their working habits. Congratulations are due for every organization that made the shortlist, but we reserve the utmost respect for all our category winners, whose successes were clear and hard-won.”

The SaaS Awards celebrates software innovation and excellence. To view the 2021 shortlist and winners visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2021-software-awards-shortlist/.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud. Finalists are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. For more information about the Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

About Cloudinary

Cloudinary’s mission is to empower companies to deliver visual experiences that inspire and connect by unleashing the full potential of their media. With more than 50 billion assets under management and 8,000 customers worldwide, Cloudinary is the industry standard for developers, creators and marketers looking to upload, store, transform, manage, and deliver images and videos online. As a result, leading brands like Atlassian, Bleacher Report, Bombas, Grubhub, Hinge, NBC, Mediavine, Peloton, Petco and Under Armour are seeing significant business value in using Cloudinary, including faster time to market, higher user satisfaction and increased engagement and conversions. For more information, visit www.cloudinary.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005596/en/