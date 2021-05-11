Cloudinary : Recognized as 2021 Best Place to Work in the Bay Area

Cloudinary has been once again recognized as a Best Place to Work in the Bay Area, an awards program presented by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal. Taking the #1 spot in the midsize companies category, which comprised 40 Bay Area companies, Cloudinary was honored during a virtual event late last week. Read more on the Cloudinary blog here.

This is the second time Cloudinary has been featured on this prestigious list, winning the #1 spot in 2018 in the Small Business Category. Being featured on this year’s list is a testament to Cloudinary’s continued focus on its people despite its rapid growth over the past few years. Cloudinary was also honored with the top award for Wellness in the Workplace at the event.

Award applicants were evaluated and ranked by their own Bay Area employees. The ranking found companies in the region whose employees rate them as the highest on such values as fun, collaborative culture, solid compensation and benefits offerings and other amenities as well as management practices.

“We are honored to win the Bay Area Best Place to Work for the second time,” said Danielle Maino, Head of Global Recruitment for Cloudinary. “It is a privilege to work with such smart, good-hearted people every day and despite a difficult year, yet again we have seen our growing team go above and beyond to succeed. At Cloudinary, we believe that the best work happens when you feel free to be your best self, and this past year our employees had to do so during an extraordinarily difficult time. In the end we were able to come together as a community in new ways, embodying our values and, as always, working to ensure success for our customers. I am truly proud to work alongside such committed colleagues.”

About 2021 Bay Area Best Places to Work

Best Places to Work is an innovative publication and awards program produced by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal. The rankings were determined by surveys that went directly to employees who answered a series of questions. The survey was administered online by the employers and through a service provided by Quantum Workplace, our research partner. The rankings are numeric based on Quantum’s scoring process. By ranking companies and sharing best practices we facilitate idea sharing and help other companies learn from the best.

About Cloudinary

Cloudinary’s mission is to empower companies to deliver visual experiences that inspire and connect by unleashing the full potential of their media. With more than 50 billion assets under management and 7,500 customers worldwide, Cloudinary is the industry standard for developers, creators and marketers looking to upload, store, transform, manage, and deliver images and videos online. As a result, leading brands like Atlassian, Bleacher Report, Bombas, Grubhub, Hinge, NBC, Mediavine, Peloton, Petco and Under Armour are seeing significant business value in using Cloudinary, including faster time to market, higher user satisfaction and increased engagement and conversions. For more information, visit www.cloudinary.com.

