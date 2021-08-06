Cloudreach : Placed as a Visionary in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services

Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

Cloudreach, a leading independent multi-cloud services company, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner as a Visionary in the Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services.1 The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Cloudreach’s mission is to deliver the promise of cloud. The company provides end-to-end public cloud IT transformation services from cloud strategy consulting, cloud infrastructure design and build, application migration and modernization, through to cloud managed services, cloud security and DevOps services.

“We are delighted to once again be recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant report,” said Brooks Borcherding, CEO at Cloudreach. “Our ongoing commitment to innovation has proven crucial to meeting organizations’ cloud transformation needs in an era of accelerating transformation and modernisation initiatives. We are confident our capability to innovate and drive business value will continue to be mission critical for Cloudreach’s customers.”

Gartner cited that “The adoption of public cloud services has accelerated as demonstrated by a five-year compound annual growth rate of 20.7%. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations have realized the business benefits of cloud-based solutions.” The authors explain that “Organizations now need the help of not only providers with cloud-native development skills, but also those that deliver on the promise of cloud with consulting capabilities and that can transform the way they operate.”

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about Cloudreach’s strengths and cautions, among other provider offerings, at www.cloudreach.com/en/reports/gartnermq2021/.

1 Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services, DD Mishra, Mark D Ray, David Groombridge, Craig Lowery, Tobi Bet, William Maurer, 02 August 2021.

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Cloudreach

Cloudreach is the world’s leading independent multi-cloud services company. Our mission is to deliver the promise of cloud and drive extraordinary value for our customers. Cloudreach helps enterprises win competitive advantage through successful cloud transformation. We’re the go-to strategic partner for Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure. With more than 10 years of cloud native experience, we’ve built an unmatched depth and breadth of expertise in cloud technologies and their application to business. For more information about our work, visit www.cloudreach.com.

