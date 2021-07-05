Clough : Brent Mass Appointed Vice President Asset Services, APAC

Clough is pleased to announce the appointment of Brent Maas to Vice President Asset Services Australia and Asia Pacific based in Brisbane, Queensland.

Brent will manage Clough's Queensland and PNG operations and has recently relaunched the e2o brand, transforming it into an Asset Services business with three platforms: operations and maintenance, brownfields EPC, and workforce management solutions for the energy, resources, power generation, utilities and other heavy industries.

Brent re-joined Clough at the beginning of 2021 and brings with him over 20 years of experience in the engineering, maintenance, and construction industries. Brent has worked across the delivery of large-scale multidiscipline projects, in a variety of senior corporate and finance roles. In addition, Brent is passionate about safety, indigenous engagement, people development, and diversity in the construction industry.

John Galvin, Clough Executive Vice President, Australia and Asia Pacific, said: 'This appointment is a key part of our strategic direction and our growth expectations for the Queensland region. I'm looking forward to Brent's leadership as Clough continues to grow a sustainable market share in both Queensland and PNG, and launch our expanded capabilities with the e2o brand.'

About Clough

Clough is a pioneering engineering and construction company established in 1919 in Perth, Western Australia. Clough delivers sustainable high performing assets for the infrastructure, resources and energy industries underpinned by a dedication to problem solving and getting the job done safely and efficiently.

Today, Clough manages a global workforce of over 2000 people from operating centres across Australia, Papua New Guinea, Asia, UK, and North America that strive for the best in everything, setting new safety and performance benchmarks every single day.

Clough is a wholly owned subsidiary of Murray & Roberts, a multinational group that focuses its expertise on delivering sustainable and fit-for-purpose project engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations and maintenance solutions. The Group delivers its capabilities into the resources, industrial, energy, water and specialised infrastructure sectors.

About e2o

e2o is a global asset services company recognised for delivering valuable and sustainable solutions to clients in the infrastructure, energy and resources industries.

e2o provides peace of mind to its clients and maximises the value of their assets through a new perspective to asset services that is reflected by a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and zero harm.

The e2o business is made of three platforms: operations and maintenance, brownfields EPC and workforce management solutions.

