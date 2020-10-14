Log in
Cloverleaf Analytics Updates BI and Analytics Platform

10/14/2020 | 11:14am EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloverleaf Analytics, an insurance-ready, enterprise business intelligence (BI) solution provider, is pleased to announce broad updates to the latest release of the company’s business intelligence (BI) and analytics platform.

Focused largely on improving speed and security, Cloverleaf’s platform updates include a significant data architecture upgrade which enhances data load capabilities to reduce overall data entry times, and the introduction of stronger data encryption. This update also includes the addition of Cloverleaf Pro Studio which helps users manage code translations, extend databases (adding fields), manage validations, and review logs, all from a web front-end.

“As we’ve seen since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, customer needs are constantly evolving, and technology must be kept up-to-date to handle new circumstances and situations at a moment’s notice,” said Rob Clark, president and CEO of Cloverleaf. “The upgrades included in this new release of the Cloverleaf BI platform further streamline some important capabilities for users.”

Other significant enhancements included in this new release of the Cloverleaf platform include:

  • Support for new analytics applications focusing on specific insurance operations;
  • A more powerful Extract-Transform-Load (ETL) engine for better functionality, stability, and integration capabilities;
  • Upgraded logic for hierarchical, top-down, and flat totaling; and
  • More advanced error detection and problem resolution.

In an environment where insurers must rely on remote access and mobile/work-from-home (WFH) employees, the Cloverleaf BI platform provides unparalleled business visualizations which help insurers identify potential risk or exposure across any book of business. And, the Cloverleaf BI platform is the only insurance BI solution on the market today which lets customers analyze data from internal and external sources in a single report without any development work.

Utilizing decades of insurance expertise and cutting-edge technology, Cloverleaf’s clients are more able to reduce operational costs, better target customer acquisition, improve internal productivity, decrease loss adjustment expenses (LAE) and fraud, and get better insights into exposure in the hard-hit small commercial space.

About Cloverleaf Analytics (Cloverleaf)
Cloverleaf Analytics (Cloverleaf) delivers a comprehensive business intelligence (BI) solution which reduces risk and improves profitability and performance for P&C insurance companies. Cloverleaf consolidates enterprise data for real-time analytics and visualizations which drive underwriting efficiency, claims optimization, and better enterprise performance management through pre-built and ad hoc reporting capabilities. For more information, please visit www.cloverleafanalytics.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Overhulse
St. Nick Media Services
jen@stnickmedia.com
859-803-6597

