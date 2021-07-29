ClubCorp and University of Utah Partner to Develop Premier Stadium Club

DALLAS, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- University of Utah fans, faculty and the Salt Lake City community will soon have another way to cheer on the Utes: ClubCorp — the World Leader in Private Clubs — and the University of Utah have teamed up to introduce U Club. The club will be a year-round private club at Rice-Eccles Stadium opening in the fall of 2021. U Club will offer premium dining, event and meeting spaces, engaging programming and game-day celebrations designed to bring fans, faculty, alumni and the business community together.



Offering stunning stadium and mountain views as well as expansive outdoor patios, the Club will be located in the Ken Garff Red Zone in the south end zone. The premier stadium location, combined with ClubCorp’s expertise in delivering extraordinary experiences and exceptional hospitality, will make it the ideal place for celebrating football season. In addition to Game Day watch parties, the Club will host Game Week fun and festivities such as pre-game rallies and post-game dinners and celebrations. Throughout the year, the Club will serve as a hub for the University and the community, with comfortable lounges, inventive dining and programming designed to entertain, inform and bring people together.

The U Club will be managed by ClubCorp’s dynamic, rapidly growing stadium division and is the eighth stadium property in the division. ClubCorp helps universities harness the incredible demand for connection and community, creating venues for members and guests to come together to celebrate the excitement of not only Game Day but every day.

“We are excited to work with the University of Utah to build a diverse membership that will create an energetic and dynamic Club – just as we have with our other Stadium Club properties,” said ClubCorp CEO David Pillsbury. “Stadium Clubs are unlike any other social or business memberships in the world: They combine the traditions and affinity for college sports with state-of-the-art technology services, high-end culinary options and curated experiences, all in a welcoming environment that fosters social, business and family connections.”

ABOUT THE U CLUB

Located inside the Ken Garff Red Zone at Rice-Eccles Stadium, the U Club will serve as a place for members and guests to Host, Connect, Work, Play and Celebrate. Features include:

Outdoor patios overlooking the field at Rice-Eccles Stadium with mountain and valley views

Premium Field Lounge including field-level access

State-of-the-art private event spaces and meeting rooms offering breathtaking views of the Wasatch mountains

Premier dining at the club’s restaurant

Best-in-class productivity and co-work spaces for working and collaborating

Game-day events that bring the excitement on the field to the club and its members

Enriching year-round educational, cultural and social programs



ABOUT CLUBCORP

Since its founding in 1957, Dallas-based ClubCorp has operated with the central purpose of Building Relationships and Enriching Lives®. The leading owner-operator of private golf and country clubs, city and stadium clubs in North America, ClubCorp is relentless in its pursuit of providing extraordinary experiences, meaningful connections, shared passions and memorable moments for its more than 430,000 members. With approximately 20,000 peak-season employees and a portfolio of over 200 owned or operated golf and country clubs, city clubs, sports clubs, and stadium clubs in 27 states, the District of Columbia and two foreign countries, ClubCorp creates communities and a lifestyle through its championship golf courses, work spaces, handcrafted cuisine, resort-style pools, tennis facilities, golf lounges, fitness centers and robust programming.

ClubCorp properties include: Firestone Country Club (Akron, Ohio); Mission Hills Country Club (Rancho Mirage, California); The Woodlands Country Club (The Woodlands, Texas); and The Metropolitan in Chicago. You can find ClubCorp on Facebook at facebook.com/clubcorp and on Twitter at @ClubCorp .

Marketing contact:

Meg Tollison, Chief Marketing Officer

Meg.tollison@clubcorp.com

972.888.7729

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/929d7827-b9da-4adf-bed1-09fabd894c5b