Clubhouse closes new round of funding that would value app at $4 billion -source

April 18 (Reuters) - Audio-chat app Clubhouse closed a new
Series C round of financing, the company said during its weekly
town hall on Sunday, without disclosing the amount raised.
A source familiar with the matter confirmed to Reuters that
the new financing would value the company at $4 billion.
The social media app said the new round of financing was led
by Andrew Chen of venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz with
major investors like DST Global, Tiger Global and Elad Gil.
Clubhouse and Andreessen Horowitz did not respond to
requests for how much the funding round raised.
The San Francisco-based company, whose app allows people to
discuss varied topics in audio chatrooms, has seen its
popularity surge after appearances by billionaires Elon Musk and
Mark Zuckerberg.
The success of the invite-only, year-old platform, which
recently reported 10 million weekly active users, has
demonstrated the potential of audio chat services, particularly
as people stay inside homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bloomberg earlier this month said https://bloom.bg/3ec1eo2
Twitter Inc was in discussions to buy audio app at a $4
billion valuation.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford in New York and Radhika
Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)