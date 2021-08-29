Clubhouse launches surround-sound feature to help chats feel life-like

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Clubhouse, an audio-only chat app, said
on Sunday it will launch a spatial audio feature to make voices
sound as if they're coming from different directions, helping
conversations and virtual performances feel more life-like.
The app, which is backed by venture capital firm Andreessen
Horowitz, jumpstarted the social audio trend last year and
became known for chatrooms of thousands that included chief
executives and celebrities. However, it faces increasing
competition from larger tech giants like Facebook, Twitter and
Spotify, which have all introduced their own social audio chat
features.
The new surround-sound-like feature will help Clubhouse lean
into performances and entertainment rooms that have proliferated
on the app.
Depending on how many speakers are in a Clubhouse room and a
variety of other factors, the app's technology will assign users
a spatial positioning, so that the listener will hear the voices
surround them in their headphones, said Justin Uberti,
Clubhouse's head of streaming technology.
In comedy rooms for instance, Clubhouse's technology will
detect the main speaker and place that person's voice in the
"front," while the laughter of other people could sound as if
they're coming from a listener's left and right sides, he said.
"I could hear people laughing and the room erupts around
me," Uberti said. "You can imagine in music ... there's a lot of
potential."
The spatial technology also makes it easier to detect when
different users are speaking, whereas people previously might
have to pay attention to the speakers' cadence and vocal timbre,
he added.
Clubhouse, which started as an invite-only app and recently
was opened to all users, said more than 700,000 rooms are now
created each day, up from 300,000 in May.
Spatial audio will roll out first to iOS users and then
Android users soon after, Clubhouse said.
(Reporting by Sheila Dang
Editing by Paul Simao)