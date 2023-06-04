STORY: As workers clear up the remaining wrecked trains, preliminary investigations are pointing to a signal failure as the likely cause of the crash that killed hundreds of people in India's worst train disaster in decades...

... and wounded over a thousand more.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishaw was at the scene on Sunday.

"It is about the point machine and electronic interlocking. The change in the electronic interlocking caused this accident and whoever did it and whatever are the reasons will be known after investigation."

According to a preliminary investigation, one passenger train, the Coromandel Express, heading to Chennai from Kolkata, moved out of the main track and entered what's called a loop track, which is used to park trains, at about 80 miles per hour. It crashed into a parked freight train doing so.

That crash caused the train to jump the tracks, topple and hit the another train heading in the opposite direction and at about the same speed, according to a member of the Railway Board.

The drivers of both passenger trains were injured but survived.

Indian authorities say they have now concluded rescue operations.

At a business center where bodies were being taken for identification, dozens of relatives waited, many weeping and clutching identification cards and pictures of missing loved ones.

Seema Chaudhary's husband was going to the city of Chennai to work on the evening of the crash.

She is still looking for him at the center.

"They are saying you will get to know at the hospital. I have been to all the hospitals and have found out nothing. Now I am going to Bhubaneshwar to find out. I just need my husband, I don't want anything else."

Families of the dead will get 1 million rupees, or about $12,000 in compensation, while the seriously injured will get 200,000 rupees, with 50,000 rupees for minor injuries.