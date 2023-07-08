STORY: The United States announced on Friday (July 7) that it will send Ukraine cluster munitions - prohibited by more than 100 countries - as part of an $800 million security package, a move Ukraine said would have an "extraordinary psycho-emotional impact" on Russian forces.

"No single weapon is going to produce a victory" said Mark Cancian, a senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

"But the other one is that these munitions are just very effective, much more effective than regular artillery against certain kinds of targets," he added.

Cluster munitions typically release large numbers of smaller bomblets that can kill indiscriminately over a wide area. Those that fail to explode, known as duds, pose a danger for decades after a conflict ends, prompting human rights groups to condemn their use.