"No single weapon is going to produce a victory" said Mark Cancian, a senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.
"But the other one is that these munitions are just very effective, much more effective than regular artillery against certain kinds of targets," he added.
Cluster munitions typically release large numbers of smaller bomblets that can kill indiscriminately over a wide area. Those that fail to explode, known as duds, pose a danger for decades after a conflict ends, prompting human rights groups to condemn their use.