Co-Diagnostics : Invited to Present at Maxim Group LLC Emerging Growth Virtual Conference

03/16/2021 | 09:31am EDT
SALT LAKE CITY, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq-CM: CODX) (the "Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that it has been invited to present at the Maxim Group LLC and M Vest LLC Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference, held virtually March 17-18, 2021.

The Company's presentation is expected to include a discussion of its at-home and point-of-care rapid PCR diagnostics platform currently in development, as the platform relates to supporting COVID-19 testing initiatives at the places where interactions take place to help normalize work, school, home and travel routines.

Participants can learn more about registering for the conference here. An archived version of the presentation can be accessed on the Events and Webcasts section of the Co-Diagnostics website following the conclusion of the conference.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:
Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will" and similar expressions, or the negative of these words. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions.  Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding the (i) use of funding proceeds, (ii) expansion of product distribution, (iii) acceleration of initiatives in liquid biopsy and SNP detection, (iv) use of the Company's liquid biopsy tests by laboratories, (v) capital resources and runway needed to advance the Company's products and markets, (vi) increased sales in the near-term, (vii) flexibility in managing the Company's balance sheet, (viii) anticipation of business expansion, and (ix) benefits in research and worldwide accessibility of the CoPrimer technology and its cost-saving and scientific advantages. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances.  Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release is based only on information currently available to the Company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/co-diagnostics-invited-to-present-at-maxim-group-llc-emerging-growth-virtual-conference-301248351.html

SOURCE Co-Diagnostics


© PRNewswire 2021
