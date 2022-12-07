Co-founder of NFT platform Blockparty charged with fraud

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The former chief technology officer of
Blockparty was arrested on Wednesday after U.S. prosecutors
alleged he stole more than $1 million in cash and cryptocurrency
from the company, which operates a marketplace for non-fungible
tokens.
Rikesh Thapa, 28, of San Diego, California, co-founded the
company in 2017 and left it in 2019 after refusing to return $1
million in company funds he agreed to hold in his bank account
while Blockparty looked for another bank, prosecutors said.
Thapa, who was arrested in Southern California, faces one count
of wire fraud.
The case comes amid increased uncertainty in the
cryptocurrency industry, which is in the midst of a downturn
made worse by the collapse of crypto exchange FTX.
The federal public defender's office in San Diego, which
typically represents defendants after their arrest, did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
A representative for Blockparty did not respond to a similar
request.
Prosecutors allege in the indictment unsealed in Manhattan
federal court on Wednesday that Thapa took $1 million from the
company for "safekeeping" while it looked to diversify its
banking options in case its main bank stopped doing business
with crypto firms.
He spent the money instead on nightclubs, travel, clothing
and other personal expenses, prosecutors said.
Thapa is also accused of stealing bitcoins from the company
and deleting the email account of the company's chief executive
to cover it up.
Prosecutors said Thapa traveled to Italy in July 2019 to
sell some of the company's native cryptocurrency without
authorization for what turned out to be counterfeit money.
Thapa could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted on
the wire fraud charge.
Headquartered in New Jersey, Blockparty began as a platform
for blockchain-based event ticketing, and launched a marketplace
for non-fungible tokens or NFTs in 2020, according to the
company's website.
NFTs are a blockchain-based asset representing a digital
file such as an image, video or item in an online game. They
exploded in popularity in 2021, as crypto-rich speculators
rushed to cash in on rising prices, but sales volumes have
slumped in recent months.
(Reporting by Jody Godoy; Editing by Leslie Adler)