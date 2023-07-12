July 12 (Reuters) - Britain's Co-operative Group has picked former boss of outsourcing group Interserve, Debbie White, as its next chair, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

White could replace the supermarket-to-funerals provider's chair Allan Leighton, who has been in the role for more than eight years, the report said.

Co-op Group declined to comment to a Reuters request.

White was CEO of support services and construction company Interserve for about two years until 2019. The company had named Rachel Izzard as its chief financial officer in March. (Reporting by Sinchita Mitra and Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)