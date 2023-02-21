CoStar forecasts weak revenue as consumers cut spending on real estate

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Apartments.com owner CoStar Group
on Tuesday forecast first-quarter revenue below Wall
Street estimates, as inflation-wary people are spending less on
real estate.
Shares of the company, which provide online marketplaces for
commercial and residential real estate and apartment rental
listings among others, fell 15% in trading after the bell.
The company said it expects revenue between $575 million and
$580 million for the first quarter, compared with analysts'
average estimate of $585.62 million, according to Refinitiv
data.
Earlier in January, Reuters reported that Rupert Murdoch
withdrew a proposal to reunite News Corp and Fox Corp
as the company was also exploring a sale of Move Inc,
which operates the Realtor.com website, to CoStar Group,
according to a regulatory filing and sources familiar with the
process.
On an adjusted basis, CoStar earned 38 cents per share in
the fourth quarter, compared with 36 cents per share, according
to Refinitiv data. It reported revenue of $573 million, missing
analysts' average estimate.
(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)