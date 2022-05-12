Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Coach owner Tapestry cuts profit forecast on China lockdown hit

05/12/2022 | 07:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Items are seen in a Kate Spade store, owned by Tapestry, Inc., in Manhattan, New York

(Reuters) -Tapestry on Thursday signaled strict COVID-19 curbs in China were drying up orders for its luxury handbags and apparel in the fashion world's key growth market, prompting the Kate Spade owner to lower its annual profit projection.

The dour view follows similar warnings from Gucci owner Kering SA and Ray-ban maker EssilorLuxottica and underlines the toll of Beijing's zero-COVID policy that has also clogged highways, stranded workers and shut factories.

Tapestry is especially vulnerable to the crisis as most of its Coach and Kate Spade merchandise is produced by manufacturers in Asia, particularly Vietnam and mainland China.

The company expects full-year profit of $3.45 per share, compared with its prior estimate of $3.60 to $3.65 a share. It also faces higher costs as China lockdowns worsen a supply chain crisis that has dogged the industry for more than a year.

Sales in mainland China fell by a mid-teens percentage in the third quarter ended April 2.

But higher prices and resilient demand for luxury goods in North America helped Tapestry overcome that hit to post a 13% jump in net sales to $1.44 billion. The figure beat the average analyst expectation of $1.42 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

European luxury peers such as Louis Vuitton owner LVMH, which manufacture the bulk of their products in their home markets, have also benefited from North America demand to post strong sales increases.

Tapestry earned a profit of 51 cents per share on an adjusted basis, beating estimates of 41 cents.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:39aBiden marks 1 million Americans dead from COVID
RE
07:39aUkraine will not reopen suspended gas transit route fr…
RE
07:38aToronto futures down on weaker commodity prices
RE
07:38aFrance says two citizens arrested in Iran, demands they be freed immediately
RE
07:34aPutin says large Russian grain harvest to support higher exports
RE
07:32aGrocery delivery firm Instacart confidentially files to go public
RE
07:31aCoach owner Tapestry cuts profit forecast on China lockdown hit
RE
07:31aCanada banks face 'greenwashing' claims as oil & gas firms obtain sustainable financing
RE
07:30aUK economy shrinks in March as recession risks mount
RE
07:28aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SoftBank Vision Fund posts $26 billion loss; Son pledges defence
2Stocks in a tailspin, dollar soars as hard landing fears grow
3Disney path to subscriber success is outside U.S.; way to profit less c..
4Varta : Quarterly Report Q1 2022
5Siemens to leave Russia due to Ukraine war, take hefty charge

HOT NEWS