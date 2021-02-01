Log in
Coal Authority : Policy on Skewen Flooding Response Support

02/01/2021 | 06:34am EST
Documents Details

This policy sets out:

  • how the Coal Authority is managing the Skewen flooding response support

  • the support that the Coal Authority is offering in response to the Skewen flooding

  • the eligibility criteria for the support

It should be noted that the Coal Authority has no legal liability for coal mine water discharges. This policy has been adopted by the Coal Authority pursuant to its statutory functions. No part of this policy or any action taken prior to or following the flooding at Skewen on 21 January 2021 by or on behalf of the Coal Authority, its employees and officers, may be construed as in any way constituting an admission of liability for the flooding on 21 January 2021 or any of its consequences.

Published 1 February 2021

Disclaimer

The Coal Authority published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 11:33:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
