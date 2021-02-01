Coal Authority : Policy on Skewen Flooding Response Support

This policy sets out:

how the Coal Authority is managing the Skewen flooding response support

the support that the Coal Authority is offering in response to the Skewen flooding

the eligibility criteria for the support

It should be noted that the Coal Authority has no legal liability for coal mine water discharges. This policy has been adopted by the Coal Authority pursuant to its statutory functions. No part of this policy or any action taken prior to or following the flooding at Skewen on 21 January 2021 by or on behalf of the Coal Authority, its employees and officers, may be construed as in any way constituting an admission of liability for the flooding on 21 January 2021 or any of its consequences.