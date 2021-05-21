Documents
Coal Authority data set prices per kilometre square
The Coal Authority licence applied to data supplied to businesses for internal purposes, such as mining hazard and risk analysis, asset management and hydrocarbon exploration companies.
All data sets will be subject to a minimum licence area of 1 kilometre squared. Discounts are available for licensing multiple data sets, larger areas and multi-year licences.
Published 25 September 2017
Last updated 21 May 2021
-
21 May 2021
Revised data set prices per kilometre square
-
25 September 2017
First published.
