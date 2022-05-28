Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Coal India to import for first time in years as power shortages loom

05/28/2022 | 11:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A worker sits on a truck being loaded with coal at a railway coal yard on the outskirts of Ahmedabad

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - State-run Coal India, the world's largest coal miner, will import the fuel for use by utilities, a power ministry letter seen by Reuters showed on Saturday, as shortages raise concerns about renewed power outages.

It would be the first time since 2015 that Coal India has imported the fuel, highlighting efforts by state and federal officials to stock up to avoid a repeat of April, when India faced its worst power cuts in more than six years.

"Coal India would import coal for blending on government-to-government (G2G) basis and supply ... to thermal power plants of state generators and independent power producers (IPPs)," the federal Power Ministry said in the letter dated May 28.

The letter was sent to all utilities, top federal and state energy officials including the federal coal secretary and the chairman of Coal India.

India is expected to face a wider coal shortage during the third quarter of 2022 due to expectations of higher electricity demand, stoking fears of widespread power outages.

The power ministry said in the letter the decision was taken after nearly all states suggested that multiple coal import tenders by states would lead to a confusion and sought centralised procurement through Coal India.

India stepped up pressure on utilities to increase imports to blend with local coal in recent days, warning of cuts to the supply of domestically mined coal if power plants did not build up coal inventories through imports.

But the power ministry on Saturday asked states to suspend tenders that are "under process".

"The tenders under process by state generators and IPPs for importing coal for blending may be kept in abeyance to await the price discovery by Coal India through G2G route, so as to procure coal at least possible rates," the ministry said.

Coal inventories at power plants have declined by about 13% since April to the lowest pre-summer levels in years.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Vardhan; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Helen Popper)

By Sudarshan Varadhan


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:40p'WE HAVE THE POWER' : Poles march for LGBTQ+ rights in Gdansk
RE
12:39pSri Lanka to pay $72.6 mln for 90,000 T Russian oil, minister says
RE
12:36pPope's July visit to Africa to go ahead despite health issues
RE
12:36pPope's July visit to Africa to go ahead despite health issues
RE
12:27pREFILE-WRAPUP 2-Shanghai edges towards COVID reopening as Beijing plans to ease curbs
RE
12:11p'Message to the world' - Lithuanians club together to buy drone for Ukraine
RE
12:06pU.N. rights chief urges China to review counter-terrorism policies
RE
11:48aCoal India to import for first time in years as power shortages loom
RE
11:44aRussia intensifies offensive in east Ukraine as momentum shifts
RE
11:43aRussia intensifies offensive in east Ukraine as momentum shifts
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Airline easyJet cancels more than 200 flights
2Stock rally fanned by hopes of Fed 'past peak hawkishness'
3Rivian executive in charge of manufacturing engineering quits in manage..
4War surges Norway's oil, gas profit. Now, it's urged to help
5Coal India to import for first time in years as power shortages loom

HOT NEWS