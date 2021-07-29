Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Coal Off-take During The Last Quarter of The Financial Year Goes Up

07/29/2021 | 02:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ministry of Coal
Coal Off-take During The Last Quarter of The Financial Year Goes Up
Posted On: 29 JUL 2021 11:48AM by PIB Delhi

The Total coal off-take in the country in the last quarter (4th quarter of financial year 2020-21) was more than the previous three quarters. The details of total coal dispatch/ off-take during the last 4 quarters of 2020-21 are as under:

Quarter (Financial year 2020-2021)

Offtake (In Million Tonnes)

1st (April-June)

144.343

2nd (July-September)

158.466

3rd (October-December)

186.821

4th (January-March)

201.258

As per Central Electricity Authority (CEA), the quarter-wise generation from coal based power plants during the last year 2020-21 and current year 2021-22 (Apr'21-Jun'21) are as under:

Year

Quarter

Coal based generation (in BU)*

2020-21

1st (April-June)

198.9

2nd (July-September)

230.3

3rd (October-December)

244.4

4th (January-March)

277.3

2021-22

1st (April-June) (*)

256.7

(*) Provisional based on actual- cum-assessment)

The Coal based power generation has shown a steady increase during each quarter of 2020-21. Further, during 1st quarter of 2021-22, coal based generation has increased by about 29% vis-à-vis same period last year (i.e. 1st quarter of 2020-21).

This information was given by the Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi in Lok Sabha on 28 July, 2021.

*****

SS/RKP



(Release ID: 1740206)Visitor Counter : 23


Disclaimer

Ministry of Coal of the Republic of India published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 06:36:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:49aRELX 1st Half Net Profit Rose; Sees Full-Year Growth Above Historical Trends
DJ
02:49aBAE Systems 1st Half Pretax Profit Rose, Launches Buyback Program
DJ
02:48aAltera Infrastructure Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
GL
02:47aGREENCOAT UK WIND PLC : Half Year Results
PU
02:47aPJSC UKRNAFTA : Company performance in H1 2021
PU
02:47aCAPGEMINI : chosen to accelerate software development with cloud transformation by a leading German Automotive Manufacturer
PU
02:47aAS TALLINK GRUPP : Ongoing travel restrictions continue to impact Tallink Grupp financial results in Q2 2021
PU
02:47aPREMIA S A : Press release - the swedish "fastighets ab balder" strategic partner of premia properties
PU
02:47aLABORATORIO REIG JOFRE S A : First half 2021 (PDF)
PU
02:47aACCOR : Consolidated Financial Statements as of June 30, 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook's slowdown warning hangs over strong ad sales, while Zuckerberg talks 'metaverse'
2EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Declares Third Quarter Dividend
3ORANGE : COMMUNIQUÉ : Orange - Financial information at June 30, 2021
4Fiscal stimulus, vaccines likely fueled U.S. economic growth in the second quarter
5Shell's profit soars as it boosts dividend and launches buybacks

HOT NEWS