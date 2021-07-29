Ministry of Coal
Coal Off-take During The Last Quarter of The Financial Year Goes Up
Posted On: 29 JUL 2021 11:48AM by PIB Delhi
The Total coal off-take in the country in the last quarter (4th quarter of financial year 2020-21) was more than the previous three quarters. The details of total coal dispatch/ off-take during the last 4 quarters of 2020-21 are as under:
|
Quarter (Financial year 2020-2021)
|
Offtake (In Million Tonnes)
|
1st (April-June)
|
144.343
|
2nd (July-September)
|
158.466
|
3rd (October-December)
|
186.821
|
4th (January-March)
|
201.258
As per Central Electricity Authority (CEA), the quarter-wise generation from coal based power plants during the last year 2020-21 and current year 2021-22 (Apr'21-Jun'21) are as under:
|
Year
|
Quarter
|
Coal based generation (in BU)*
|
2020-21
|
1st (April-June)
|
198.9
|
2nd (July-September)
|
230.3
|
3rd (October-December)
|
244.4
|
4th (January-March)
|
277.3
|
2021-22
|
1st (April-June) (*)
|
256.7
(*) Provisional based on actual- cum-assessment)
The Coal based power generation has shown a steady increase during each quarter of 2020-21. Further, during 1st quarter of 2021-22, coal based generation has increased by about 29% vis-à-vis same period last year (i.e. 1st quarter of 2020-21).
This information was given by the Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi in Lok Sabha on 28 July, 2021.
