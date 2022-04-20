Coal-Plant Owner Lightstone Seeks $1.7 Billion Loan Extension- WSJ

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
Europe
North America
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
FTSE 100
DAX
CAC 40
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
GBP / USD
GBP / EUR
GBP / CHF
GBp / RUB
GBP / SEK
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily Briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Multibaggers
Trend-Following Stocks
Growth stocks
ESG stocks
Undervalued stocks
Yield stocks
Investment Themes
Israeli innovation
Cybersecurity
Strategic Metals
Moat
The future of mobility
Ageing Population
Rankings
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top France
Top USA
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment Themes
Israeli innovation
Cybersecurity
Strategic Metals
Moat
The future of mobility
Ageing Population
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Apprendre la bourse
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Brokerage Partners
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
Coal-Plant Owner Lightstone Seeks $1.7 Billion Loan Extension- WSJ
04/20/2022 | 08:24pm BST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
April 20 (Reuters) -
* COAL-PLANT OWNER LIGHTSTONE SEEKS $1.7 BILLION LOAN EXTENSION- WSJ
© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:36p
Macron, Le Pen clash over cost of living in French election debate
RE
03:36p
Macron, Le Pen clash over cost of living in French election debate
RE
03:35p
Russia tests nuclear-capable missile that Putin calls best in world
RE
03:30p
New U.S. sanctions for Russian bank, oligarchs, crypto miner BitRiver
RE
03:30p
C$ rallies as hot inflation data supports rate hike bets
RE
03:29p
Yen rises from 20-year trough vs dollar as U.S. yields retreat
RE
03:24p
Coal-Plant Owner Lightstone Seeks $1.7 Billion Loan Extension- WSJ
RE
03:24p
Coal-plant owner lightstone seeks $1.7 billion loan extension- w…
RE
03:10p
Solomon Islands says China security pact will not undermine peace
RE
03:10p
Solomon Islands says China security pact will not undermine peace
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
CalPERS to vote to replace Buffett as Berkshire chairman
2
Wood Plc CEO to retire, reports lower full-year revenue
3
Novavax Announces Approval of Nuvaxovid COVID-19 Vaccine for Primary an..
4
Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Booking, Meta, Netflix, Snap...
5
Nel ASA: Official opening of the Herøya facility
More news
HOT NEWS
OXFORD BIOMEDICA PLC
-14.71%
Oxford Biomedica plc Provides Revenue Guidance for the Year 2022
VOLEX PLC
+20.24%
Volex plc Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ended 3 April 2022
PETERSHILL PARTNERS .
+5.86%
Petershill Partners posts robust maiden results
STRAUMANN HOLDING AG
-89.74%
STRAUMANN HOLDING AG : SPLIT: 10 of 1
JYSKE BANK A/S
+13.41%
Jyske Bank A/S Revises Earnings Guidance for 2022
ROYAL VOPAK N.V.
+5.09%
Vopak quarterly earnings show balanced portfolio, boost shares
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave