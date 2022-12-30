Coal, gas lead 2022 commodities rally; recession clouds new year

*
Russia-Ukraine war propelled coal, gas prices in 2022
Further gains seen on strong energy demand, tight supplies
Markets eye China reopening, but recession could cap gains
Renewed concerns over food inflation to support grains,
oilseeds
SINGAPORE, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Coal and natural gas
markets were poised on Friday to end 2022 with strong gains
after a global energy crisis triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war
stoked prices, and tighter supplies expected in 2023 could fuel
more gains.
Industrial metals, iron ore and rubber are on track to
finish in negative territory, pushed down in 2022 by China's
strict zero-COVID policy and fears of a world recession.
Agricultural markets, including grains and palm oil, jumped
to all-time highs in March on adverse weather and
pandemic-related supply disruptions, triggering food inflation,
but those commodities gave up much of their gains in the second
half.
"Despite the recent price declines, commodities will still
likely finish the year as the best performing asset class,"
Goldman Sachs said in its 2023 commodity outlook.
"From a fundamental perspective, the set-up for most
commodities next year is more bullish than it has been at any
point since we first highlighted the supercycle in October
2020."
SUPPLY STRAIN
Global gas markets were roiled this year after Russia cut
supplies to Europe and a major pipeline was damaged amid the war
in Ukraine, leading European countries to import record volumes
of non-Russian gas to ensure winter supplies.
The additional demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) and
tighter supplies of piped gas placed enormous strain on the
global market, spurring an energy crisis that pushed gas prices
to historic highs.
Newcastle coal futures have soared almost 140% in
2022, the biggest jump since 2008.
In the European market, the benchmark Dutch front-month gas
contract was poised to end 2022 almost 8% higher but has
plummeted around 75% from record highs seen earlier in the year
after Europe successfully built up gas stocks.
U.S. gas futures jumped by more than 20% and Dutch
wholesale gas prices rose by almost 8%, both rising
for a third consecutive year.
Because Europe will continue to import LNG to rebuild gas
inventories next year after winter, gas prices are expected to
remain elevated as limited new supplies come onstream.
The dismantling of tight pandemic controls in China, the
world's second-largest LNG importer, could also promote economic
recovery and greater LNG consumption next year.
However, a European cap on gas prices starting in February
could keep a lid on the market and reduce the volatility seen
this year.
Oil prices are on track for a second annual gain, with Brent
up almost 6% and U.S. crude rising nearly 5%.
Brent oil futures have risen above $139 per barrel earlier
in 2022, not far off their all-time high seen in 2008, but have
since dropped to around $85 per barrel on a weaker economic
outlook and modest Russian export disruptions.
In industrial metals, copper on the London Metal Exchange
is on track to fall 13% this year and aluminium
is down about 15%. Both reached record highs in March.
Spot prices of iron ore bound for China <SH-CCN-IRNOR62>,
which consumes about two-thirds of global supply, have fallen
about 5% this year, ending near $115 per tonne.
Citi analysts are bearish on nickel and zinc for the next
six to 12 months, seeing strong supply growth, and bullish on
iron ore and aluminium.
"Iron ore is expected to remain strong in the near term and
could follow through in the bull case of a major China credit
easing," they said in a note.
China's U-turn on COVID policy and its pledge to increase
support for the real estate sector helped to support ferrous and
non-ferrous metals in December.
Still, optimism has been tempered by the country's surging
COVID infections and risks of global recession in 2023 if
central banks, as expected, keep hiking rates.
Nickel, the outperformer in metals, is on course for
a 45% rise, its largest since 2010, partly because of a shortage
of metal that can be delivered against the LME contract and
partly because of volatility created by low volumes and
liquidity after a trading fiasco in March.
FOOD INFLATION
Benchmark Chicago wheat futures jumped to an all-time
high of $13.63-1/2 a bushel in March because the invasion
reduced supply from leading grain exporter Ukraine to a global
market already driven higher by adverse weather and COVID-19
related restrictions.
Corn and soybeans hit a decade high, while
Malaysia's benchmark crude palm oil prices climbed to
an all-time record.
Going forward, food-commodity prices are likely to be
supported, because wheat production is unlikely to replenish
depleted world inventories, at least in the first half of 2023,
while crops producing edible oils are suffering from adverse
weather in Latin America and Southeast Asia.
"U.S. winter wheat is facing harsh cold weather and, even if
the crop improves, we will have those supplies (only) in the
second half of 2023," said a Singapore-based trader at an
international trading company.
The rice market, which sat out the rally in grain prices in
the first half of the year, got a boost after India, the world's
biggest exporter, decided in September to curb supplies. India's
5% broken parboiled rice <RI-INBKN5-P1> is up almost 6% in 2022
and Vietnam's 5% broken rice <RI-VNBKN5-P1> has gained more than
15%.
Among precious metals, gold has lost around 1% in
2022, down for a second year, silver is up almost 3%,
platinum has gained 9% and palladium is down 4%.
Coffee is among the biggest losers, with robusta
down 23% and arabica losing a quarter of its value.
Tokyo rubber has lost more than 7% while raw sugar
up more than 7%. ICE cotton has dropped more than
26% in 2022.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral and Florence Tan; Additional
reporting by Emily Chow, Enrico Dela Cruz and Pratima Desai;
Editing by Bradley Perrett and Barbara Lewis)