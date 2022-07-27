Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Coal industry is 'delusional', South Africa climate change official says

07/27/2022 | 05:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: South Africa coal miners eye rail investments as crumbling infrastructure depresses exports

JOHANNESBURG, July 27 (Reuters) - The executive director of South Africa's Presidential Commission on Climate Change called the country's coal industry "delusional" on Wednesday, saying the market for the fossil fuel is going to dwindle rapidly in the next decade.

South Africa, which gets most of its electricity from coal-fired power plants, is grappling with rolling blackouts, while coal miners are exporting more of their product to take advantage of sky-high prices.

"The industry is delusional, and I'm really struggling to get a sober conversation with the industry," Crispian Olver said at a conference on coal and the energy transition in Johannesburg.

"Our view is the coal market is going to drop off radically in the 2030s and particularly after 2035," he said during a panel discussion with executives from coal miners Seriti Resources and Menar Resources.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday made fresh pledges to tackle the country's worst-ever power crisis, promising to expand power generation, slash red tape and boost renewable energy procurement.

"The transition is coming, but it's going to be impossible to have a conversation with the industry if we can't get past the basic denialism," Olver said.

Seriti Resources CEO Mike Teke said "we are not climate deniers", and that he had met with Olver. Seriti, one of Eskom's biggest coal suppliers, is currently exporting "a lot of" coal too, Teke said, without providing details.

Menar Resources managing director Vuslat Bayoglu said renewable energy was not a silver bullet, and that it was up to Eskom, rather than coal miners, to minimise carbon emissions. Menar has also been trying to meet surging demand for coal from Europe.

Olver said the commission wanted to work with the coal industry to manage a "just transition" that would ensure alternative jobs are created in coal-dependent areas such as mining hub Mpumalanga.

Increased use of coal was the main factor driving up energy-related carbon dioxide emissions by over 2 billion tonnes in 2021, their largest ever annual rise in absolute terms, according to the International Energy Agency. (Reporting by Helen Reid Additional reporting by Nelson Banya Editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:12aGold ticks up on softer dollar, Fed policy view in focus
RE
05:10aBulgaria faces fresh polls after Socialists drop bid to form govt
RE
05:08aCoal industry is 'delusional', South Africa climate change official says
RE
05:08aReckitt, Lloyds drive gains in Britain's FTSE 100
RE
05:07aU.S. Treasury to allow COVID funds for state, local affordable housing loans
RE
05:07aEU court backs EU ban on Russia Today
RE
05:06aIndia wheat prices jump to record high, limit scope for govt-to-govt deals
RE
05:05aEu court upholds eu ban on russia today…
RE
05:05aU.S. Treasury to allow COVID funds for state, local affordable housing loans
RE
05:03aU.S. says Beijing's South China Sea 'provocations' risk major incident
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed to unveil another big rate hike as signs of economic slowdown grow
2Activist Investor Elliott builds stake in PayPal - Bloomberg News
3BASF lifts revenue outlook, warns of risks from lower gas supplies
4UniCredit Raises 2022 Guidance After Strongest 1st Half in a Decade
5Credit Suisse posts bigger than expected Q2 loss

HOT NEWS