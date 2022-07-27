Coal industry is 'delusional', South Africa climate change official says

JOHANNESBURG, July 27 (Reuters) - The executive director of
South Africa's Presidential Commission on Climate Change called
the country's coal industry "delusional" on Wednesday, saying
the market for the fossil fuel is going to dwindle rapidly in
the next decade.
South Africa, which gets most of its electricity from
coal-fired power plants, is grappling with rolling blackouts,
while coal miners are exporting more of their product to take
advantage of sky-high prices.
"The industry is delusional, and I'm really struggling to
get a sober conversation with the industry," Crispian Olver said
at a conference on coal and the energy transition in
Johannesburg.
"Our view is the coal market is going to drop off radically
in the 2030s and particularly after 2035," he said during a
panel discussion with executives from coal miners Seriti
Resources and Menar Resources.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday made fresh
pledges to tackle the country's worst-ever power crisis,
promising to expand power generation, slash red tape and boost
renewable energy procurement.
"The transition is coming, but it's going to be impossible
to have a conversation with the industry if we can't get past
the basic denialism," Olver said.
Seriti Resources CEO Mike Teke said "we are not climate
deniers", and that he had met with Olver. Seriti, one of Eskom's
biggest coal suppliers, is currently exporting "a lot of" coal
too, Teke said, without providing details.
Menar Resources managing director Vuslat Bayoglu said
renewable energy was not a silver bullet, and that it was up to
Eskom, rather than coal miners, to minimise carbon emissions.
Menar has also been trying to meet surging demand for coal from
Europe.
Olver said the commission wanted to work with the coal
industry to manage a "just transition" that would ensure
alternative jobs are created in coal-dependent areas such as
mining hub Mpumalanga.
Increased use of coal was the main factor driving up
energy-related carbon dioxide emissions by over 2 billion tonnes
in 2021, their largest ever annual rise in absolute terms,
according to the International Energy Agency.
(Reporting by Helen Reid
Additional reporting by Nelson Banya
Editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)